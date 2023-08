Changing of the guard at RBA will accelerate Australia’s great digital reckoning

The appointment of Michele Bullock as Australia’s central banker amid a torrid debate over monetary policy and corporate profits has neatly obscured a looming clean-up of fairly haphazard regulatory settings and mechanisms derived from the analogue age that is rapidly headed for obsolescence.

As the usual screechers warn of huge numbers of people unable to cope with their fixed-rate mortgage switching across falling off a cliff, there’s been precious little focus on the RBA’s other systemic operations that underpin large sections of the economy, not least the rapidly diminishing role of cash and cheques in everyday transactions, which hit a tipping point this year. These changes are happening fast. Really fast.

The amount of cash in circulation (known as the total value of notes on issue) has, for the first time, started to decline, from a peak of $102.3 billion in 2022 to around $101.3 billion. Sure, the dip is just under a billion dollars, but the fact that it’s now officially on the slide is massive and it tells us a few things.