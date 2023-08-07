No counter-offer to CPSU rejection of 10.5% pay increase in APSC bargaining update

Strike action at Centrelink and Services Australia’s call centres is set to escalate after the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) dug in over its 10.5% pay offer to public servants, opting to leave the current offer on the table for the time being, despite a rejection from the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) that has demanded a 20% pay rise.

In a bulletin to Australian Public Service staff on Monday morning, the APSC said that while its chief negotiator, Peter Riordan, had “reached broad support on 10 common conditions with employee representatives last week”, pay was not one of them and left the door open to the offer not being increased.

“The Commonwealth has not decided at this stage in the APS bargaining process if it will revise its pay offer, and we will update bargaining parties and APS employees as soon as we can,” the bulletin said.

The firmer line with the union comes as the government prepares to test the resolve of the CPSU’s leaders and membership after the union initiated the first series of work bans at Services Australia that stop the application of tracking codes to jobs.

The Mandarin last week revealed that the CPSU had successfully applied for and voted up protected industrial action that includes an unlimited number of full-day strikes at Services Australia.

Both the union and Services Australia have said industrial action will not affect customer service at the welfare agency; however, the agency’s call centres have struggled to cope with call loads in recent weeks after more than 600 call centre staff from outsourcer Serco were sacked.

The Serco staff sacked were represented by the Australian Services Union.

While the CPSU has a strong foothold on Services Australia, there is wariness inside the Albanese government over the selection of the welfare agency as the primary target for strikes because it is clearly a public-facing agency with a well-recorded history of service issues.

Another issue is that as an ACT senator and former CPSU organiser, finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher will find it challenging to prosecute her government’s wage case on her home turf.

Signals have been emanating for some weeks that Gallagher will be increasingly delegating her public service ministry jobs to her new junior minister Patrick Gorman who picked up the extra gig in May this year.

The Western Australian MP was previously a senior adviser to then-prime minister Kevin Rudd and is seen as a capable talent within the Albanese government as it gets stuck into some of the policy heavy lifting before the next election.

On Monday, Gorman was doing the rounds of Services Australia’s bunker and national operations war room in Tuggeranong, meeting with chief executive Rebecca Skinner and other key staff.

“The Albanese government is committed to continuous engagement with the Australian Public Service as we implement our reform program,” Gorman told The Mandarin.

“This visit is part of my commitment to open dialogue between the government and Australia’s public servants.”