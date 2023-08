So, when did you last take a real holiday?

Twenty-nine days ago, with the full support of my team, I put on an ‘out of office’ message that asked people to contact my partners rather than wait for my return; added a ‘forwarding’ system, and I went on holiday without my laptop. It wasn’t easy.

With bags packed, I spent my last half hour before leaving for the airport wrestling with my conscience, feeling pre-emptive guilt for the work I would not be doing, and I took to our Teams chat to make sure it was really ok, “what if…”, should I take it ‘just in case’?

Feeling a bit naked without my laptop strapped to my back, but slightly reassured that my phone would keep me up to date, I took the plunge and committed to taking the full break I’d promised — for myself, and as an example to the rest of the team: On holidays, we switch off.