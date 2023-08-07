NSW DPE land planning tool gets further state funding

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment’s (DPE) land-use technology platform has been awarded state and commonwealth funding to identify surplus and underutilised public land for housing.

Land iQ is a government strategic land tool that can currently be used by all NSW government agencies that have a license.

The NSW government has committed $9.5 million over the next two years, in addition to the initial $1.8 million the state government invested in the pilot.

At the federal level, the commonwealth government invested $1.8 million into the platform through the first round of the Disaster Ready Fund.

The funding is also earmarked to upgrade the tool so it can be licensed to other sectors that deal in land, like the private sector, universities and organisations like local Aboriginal Land Councils.

The commonwealth funding will go towards readying Land iQ for other jurisdictions after the tool has fully matured.

NSW property and lands minister Steve Kamper said the government was using the technology to support its priority of more housing.

“We are using every lever at our disposal to speed up the planning process and get more people in NSW into homes sooner,” Kamper said.

“Agencies can bring together more than 200 data sources to find sites that meet development requirements, then virtually test different planning scenarios in specific locations.”

Rose Jackson, the NSW housing minister, said the tool speeds up the time to get a formal proposal or development application.

“All government agencies and councils using a shared platform with shared data means time and money that would otherwise be wasted will be going towards fixing the housing crisis,” Jackson said.

“We are rebuilding our housing system after over a decade of neglect. This will help streamline planning to ensure our focus is on fast-tracking the delivery of more homes, and not on bureaucratic barriers.”

One of the recommendations of the 2022 NSW floods inquiry was to extend and maintain the DPE’s state-wide flood database, including linking to Land iQ.