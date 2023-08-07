Hello Possum Gorman! Albo’s bullet catcher tours Centrelink central

Freshly minted assistant minister for the Australian Public Service Patrick Possum Gorman (yep, that’s his real middle name) has ventured into the reaches of the deepest, darkest Tuggeranong to personally check on the operations of Services Australia amid rolling industrial action.

Gorman’s visit and photo opportunity come as the government tries to restore confidence in Centrelink’s call centres, which have been hit by a wave of 600 redundancies from outsourcer Serco. The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) and the Australian Services Union are re-negotiating membership turf as Labor unplugs outsourcers.

The selection of Centrelink and Services Australia call centres as the target of industrial action is difficult territory for the Albanese government because while both the agency and the union insist there is no impact on customer service, staff shortages related to the letting go of outsourced staff has been bloating phone waiting times.

Complicating matters further is the fact that senior public service minister Katy Gallagher hails from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Australia’s only dedicated public service town, where Canberra’s union numbers count for little in the factions and everything in ranking on the ticket.

According to the Australia Bureau of Statistics, the ACT and Canberra’s population in 2021 was 454,000. The territory gets two senate seats.

Tasmania’s population at the end of 2022 was 571,596 people. The state gets 12 senate seats.

The official line is that Gorman is helping spread Gallagher’s rather intense workload, which, increasingly, reflects the Finance portfolio’s old-school penchant for bureaucratic feudalism and which increasingly is being associated with troubled delivery.

The unholy trinity of ministerial pain must surely be the beleaguered GovERP project, followed by the conquest of the Digital Transformation Agency and Digital Identity, all topped with the glacé cherry of the cooked Parliamentary Expenses Management System (PEMS).

Pay negotiations are never easy — especially when ritualised conflict is enshrined as a legal right — but Gorman, a former senior adviser to former PM Kevin Rudd, will be well versed in the art of listening, in addition to being seen to listen. Both are important.

Gorman’s office’s own account of the visit is replete with the lexicon of rank-and-file equality.

“The Assistant Minister was able to speak to public servants directly engaged in delivering key services to Australians, from Jobseeker to disaster relief. He was also able to have see firsthand the important work of the operation centre and the call centre,” Gorman’s office said.

Or pensions. They go off big time on 2GB, we hear.

“The Albanese Government is committed to continuous engagement with the Australian Public Service as we implement our reform program. This visit is part of my commitment to open dialogue between the Government and Australia’s public servants” Gorman said.

“Last week, our Public Service Amendment Bill passed the House of Representatives. This Bill will strengthen the Australian Public Service including Services Australia [and] build the capability and expertise of the public service and support good governance, accountability and transparency.”

We’ll see how that one goes post robodebt. Oh, to stroll on the shores of scenic Lake Tuggeranong…

