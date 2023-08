Why secret bureaucrats’ business forced government’s hand

The federal government has clearly had a gutful of its most senior bureaucrats looking like bumbling fools when they rock up to senate estimates hearings and attempt to explain why a matter involving a breach of confidentiality by a former PwC partner took forever to get to some kind of resolution.

It is a sequence of events worthy of a Yes Minister or Utopia storyline that continues to play out in front of senate committees despite both PwC and its former partner, Peter Collins, copping penalties from the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB).

A key reason for this is the assertion that secrecy provisions, which the government is now going to review, prohibited one agency from giving another agency more stuff so they can better understand what’s going on.