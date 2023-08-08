Mystery Melbourne lights likely Russian rocket debris, space agency says

The Australian Space Agency has identified flashing lights in the sky above Melbourne on Monday night.

In a statement, the agency said the lights would likely be remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the atmosphere.

“Launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket occurred from Plesetsk Cosmodrome earlier in the evening. According to Russian authorities, the launch placed a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite into orbit,” the Australian Space Agency said.

“This launch was notified and remnants of the rocket were planned to safely re-enter the atmosphere into the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania.

“We will continue to monitor the outcomes of this re-entry with our government partners.”

Videos of the lights show objects burning up as they fall to the Earth’s surface, with reports of a loud boom noise.

The Soyuz 3rd stage from today's Glonass navsat launch reentered SE of Tasmania. Here's the reentry warning area (white) and my estimate of the 3rd stage suborbital track (orange). Yes, I know they don't quite match up, I did a rush and approximate job, but it gives you the idea pic.twitter.com/aTxKU7yeXP — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) August 7, 2023

Writing for The Conversation, Swinburne University of Technology’s Alan Duffy said it was rare for space junk to hit populated areas.

“Thankfully buildings, let alone people, are tiny targets relative to the vast unpopulated reaches of land and sea,” the Space Technology and Industry Institute director said.

“While there have been reported hits, these are thankfully incredibly rare, making space junk hardly a danger for us on Earth.”

The Russian rocket is not the only object from space the Australian Space Agency has identified recently.

Last month, the organisation identified an object washed up on a Western Australian beach as Indian Space Research Organisation debris.

Specifically, it was from an expended third stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

“The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage,” the agency said in relation to the Indian debris.

The agency had the Indian debris in storage while determining the next steps, including obligations under the United Nations space treaties.

Last year, the Australian Space Agency also found that space debris in NSW was from SpaceX, the private space company founded and run by Elon Musk.

