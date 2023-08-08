Shorten sticks it to big IT vendors over digital identity stalling

Minister for government services Bill Shorten has taken the cudgels to Canberra’s incumbent technology big vendor community, telling it that the Albanese government won’t stand for long-term lock-ins and intends to build its own cadre of tech troops to deliver user-centric services and digital identity.

In a speech clearly intended to draw a line under the ingrained technological ineptitude and drift of the last Morrison government, where opportunistic and uncritical solutionism was fused with largely naked self-interest, Shorten made it clear that so-called policy architects will soon need to carry a supply of plastic bags to clean up after their dogs.

Opening the Technology in Government conference in Canberra on Tuesday, Shorten opened with the parable of late former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke’s brief flirtation with time-metered local calls in 1989, and how it cost his government badly after they misjudged the public mood on the affordability of communications services.

“In 1989, the seat of Adelaide was vacated by longstanding ALP member Chris Hurford. It was a blue ribbon Labor seat. The Hawke government was headed to an unlosable by-election,” Shorten said.

“Guess what? They lost. Guess why? Timed local calls. Within an hour of the polls closing, the prime minister told the voting public he got the message — don’t mess with Aussies’ 25c local calls.”

Shorten’s official point was that “sometimes political roadblocks simply evaporate, as tech solves political impasses”; but the reality is he is already vaporising politically-driven technological impasses where he finds them, like the very public junking of Services Australia’s $200 million Entitlements Calculation Engine, which was declared defective on arrival.

At a broad level, the Shorten ‘govtech’ agenda is pretty simple. Transactions for government services need to be utility-grade at a minimum — that is, they provide a baseline service and online accessibility on par with a telco or energy provider exposed to competition.

This isn’t a high bar, except for the federal government, which has become accustomed to making up its own business rules, performance criteria and deliverables as it sees fit, firstly because it can and secondly, because vendors financially thrive on oscillating decisions and scope changes.

Shorten told the public sector technorati that “the democratisation of technology has meant that things that were once inconceivable are now maybe not simple, but definitely no longer in the too hard basket,” which is pretty much telling the industry to pull its finger out on digital identity.

There’s not really a huge amount of Canberran self-interest here, to be plain: digital identity is potentially a very big efficiency driver that will de-duplicate repetitive, laborious and costly processes; it will also reduce dependency and spending on silo-driven vendors and the public servants that prop them up.

Moreover, the bureaucracy still doesn’t trust the government (any government) to be stable and consistent in its ministry, let alone policies. Whatever you think of Morrison, he was the only PM of the last regime to see out his full term, and then only on a micro agenda.

Shorten’s inheritance is he now needs to retrain a dog that has had so many dysfunctional masters in charge of the kennel the poor hound has pretty much given up chasing the ball and now just chews it up, with a ready supply on hand from ever-friendly suppliers catering to the needs of captivity-anxious dogs.

Shorten was clear that this mindset needs to end, and end quickly.

“Siloed thinking between policy and implementation can act as a barrier to putting the user first. Policy is important. We need people to think about how to deliver a government’s agenda. But implementation is equally important or government simply doesn’t work,” Shorten said.

“Somewhere along the way, the intellectualism of policy development has been elevated to a position of superiority over the practicality of implementation. In the public service, I feel the policy people have had an aura of superiority over those with the mechanics of implementation. That thinking can lead to disaster.”

To unpack that a little, the ask of the Albanese government is for the public service to stop thinking like a detached, penny-pinching executive chef and get its hands dirty again in the kitchen to send out palatable, affordable meals again.

“Starting with implementation means starting with the user. It then follows that government needs to invest not just in tech but in tech people, Shorten said.

“If we don’t have people who speak the language, who have the knowledge to know the benefits and limitations of a particular software program we can end up with our tech uptake being vendor-driven when our tech should be mission-driven.

“Because vendor-driven does not always equate to user-centric. Big tech can hold government departments hostage to long contracts that build complexity into customer service.”

Big tech is probably more like entrenched enterprise vendors who have, for more than 30 years, been playing the highly risk-averse procurement system to their own benefit, but the message is clear: the rules can’t just work for the benefit of oligopolist incumbents.

Sometimes government needs to claim the transport corridors, and build the rails, and decide on the rolling stock. Digital identity is a case in point.

“Government Digital ID is, without a shadow of a doubt, the fulcrum of Australia’s digital reform transformation. It is much like the foundation of a house. And as we know, a solid foundation is the basis of a sturdy structure, Shorten said.

“Digital ID has engineering integrity. But a structure is only as strong as its weakest links and at the moment the public and private sectors are doing ad hoc patch-up jobs, which equate to slapping up a bit of chipboard or adding a dab of putty.”

The transactional value of digital identity, Shorten argued, is not so much in its innovation, which is already largely established by removing clunky and inefficient proof of identity requirements, but in its network effect in creating equality through ubiquity.

With the highest value identity document now being a passport that has a Level-3 “proof of record ownership – or PORO as it’s known” (dubbed IP3) — Shorten said digital identities will meet this benchmark once legislation passes.

He argued access and equity are vital.

“As it stands, to get that IP3 level of proof, you have to own a passport. Only around 51% of Australians have a passport — those with enough money to travel outside the country or who need to do so for work, Shorten said.

“Those without are currently unable to obtain the strongest possible digital identity system. And that makes it a class problem. Once we add licences in 2024, we will get to 80% of the population with access.”

Well here’s hoping, and there is reason for hope.

Despite the epic shitshow of robodebt bookended by some curious procurement outcomes overseen by accident-prone former minister Stuart Robert, Shorten openly acknowledged the difficult ground gained by those who came before him.

“In this hyper-partisan world, I want to acknowledge the work of my predecessors in advancing digital reform,” Shorten said.

In that theme, Shorten’s opposite, shadow minister for government service Paul Fletcher, made a valiant attempt to rescue the furniture of the Coalition’s last term in office.

“There has been a major focus from coalition governments, both at commonwealth level and notably also in New South Wales, in both boosting the digital economy and in leveraging digital technology to serve citizens better,” Fletcher told the TiG conference in the afternoon.

“The Morrison government understood the need to transform government services and make them customer-centric.”

So too did the Turnbull government, but other priorities prevailed.

“We set up MyGovID to make accessing government services easier and more seamless. And we initiated steps towards the introduction of a nationwide digital identity system. Very importantly, the strategy was to attract citizens to make a choice to use digital identity because of the benefits they would gain — not to compel citizens to use it,” Fletcher said.

“These reforms weren’t delivered overnight, and they weren’t easy.”

And they still won’t be. But at least, after 20 years, policymakers appear to have a basic agreement, even if the legislation is still lacking.

“My ministerial colleague, Senator Katy Gallagher, has been working tirelessly — across government and with business — to establish a Digital ID,” Shorten said.

The Department of Finance now has carriage of the great digital credential. We’ll see its progress, or otherwise, soon enough.

