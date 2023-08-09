Government contracts face ‘major changes’ with inquiry slamming APS failures

A commonwealth procurement report has flagged wasteful department spending, ethical non-compliance and poor record-keeping and contract management.

The report raises major issues with how government contracts are undermining market competition and highlights that almost $2 billion in taxpayer money was paid in 2021-22 to the five major consulting firms – Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, PWC and Ernst & Young.

Julian Hill, chair of the joint committee of public accounts and audit (JCPAA), said core inquiry concerns were about the role and function of AusTender.

Put simply, public servants must learn how to actually use the platform and become more comfortable with having difficult conversations with suppliers, the Victorian MP and former mandarin said. This also meant getting used to the possibility of rejection.

“Action is needed to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being wasted as a consequence of poor public sector procurement practices,” Hill said.

“When departments and agencies conduct procurements using taxpayer money, they should be able to demonstrate that money was spent effectively and appropriately.”

The report criticises how the APS uses panels for tendering, with Hill characterising the function as an “uncompetitive rort” which must stop.

“A growing share of procurement is occurring from suppliers listed on panels. Yet too often panels are limiting competition and value for money, particularly advantaging the ‘Big Five’ consulting firms,” one of the recommendations reads.

“Rules should make clear that: sole sourcing is not cool and multiple quotes should be obtained; a separate value for money assessment must still be undertaken; and panels should be refreshed more often.”

Of the government work contracted to the major consultant firms last financial year, new contracts comprised more than $1.6 billion.

The APS spent a further $300 million on contract variations or extensions.

The report makes 20 recommendations for audited government entities considered by the inquiry, including the Department of Defence, Home Affairs, the Digital Transformation Agency, DISER and the National Capital Authority.

The Department of Finance has also been called out for its role in lifting procurement standards across the APS and improving its regulatory functions for government procurement.

The recommendations include more transparency in how AusTender is used to seek quotes (including how many RFQs are accepted), when a procurement decision is made on the basis of a panel process, and why contracts are amended or varied.

Other reforms propose a culture shift that regards procurement as a “modern, professional practice” rather than a conveyor belt for spending government money, processes that demonstrate value for money and the business case for spend, reinvigorated internal audit committees, and upskilling the APS’ procurement expertise.