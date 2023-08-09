Victorian government organisation kept $121,000 in consultancy fees ‘under wraps’

A Victorian government organisation failed to declare $33,000 worth of consultancy fees in its annual report, according to a state ombud report about misconduct in public organisations.

A further $88,000 of consultancy fees were paid through an off-book bank account or “slush fund”. The account had been used since 1988 for “confidential” items.

The undeclared payments occurred during a protracted dispute with the employee union. The consultancy was hired at the direction of a minister for “strategic communications advice regarding the negotiation of an enterprise bargaining agreement”.

The project totalled $121,000. In the first year of the two-year project, $44,000 consultancy fees were not declared. The following year, the organisation declared $88,000 paid to the consultancy, including $11,000 for a service from the first year.

The Victorian integrity watchdog was unable to determine how $33,000 of fees were not declared.

The organisation’s unidentified senior governance officer told the ombud if they had heard about the off-book account, they “would have been shocked, appalled and gone to the police”, adding they were “unsurprised” to learn of its existence.

“I suspect the reason it was being paid outside of the system was it was trying to be kept under wraps … from the [union],” the officer said.

The ombud said paying fees from an off-book account was an “unacceptable practice”.

“The ‘off-book’ account existed for such a long time due to the culture of the organisation,” the ombud wrote.

“Multiple senior officers were aware of the account, yet the risk was not eliminated.”

Following the ombud investigation, the organisation has coded consultancy expenses correctly and disclosed them in annual reports. It has also formed an audit, risk and compliance committee to scrutinise procurements.

Another example cited in the report was a different Victorian organisation paying at least $30,000 to memorialise staff.

The organisation was bound by the Victorian Public Sector Commission’s rules around gift giving, which stated employees could be given “token offers” worth under $50.

Despite that, it bought crystal bowls costing almost $500 each as long service awards and gave an executive an antique hat costing more than $150 as a leaving present.

The public sector organisation, which the watchdog did not name, footed the bill for thousands of dollars worth of traffic fines, which should have been paid by staff.

It also spent at least $30,000 of public money on funeral and memorial costs for staff who died in circumstances unrelated to their work.

Just how much was spent on funerals was impossible to know given not all the organisation’s invoices were accurately recorded, the Victorian ombud found.

The watchdog said workers believed they were justified in how they spent public money.

One director at the organisation said paying for staff members’ funeral costs was part of the culture, although another senior financial worker said: “I don’t think the public sector should pay for funerals.”

In response to recommendations by the ombudsman, the organisation ultimately reviewed its policies and processes, starting monthly reconciliations of credit card purchases to check transactions were business-related.

The organisation’s gifting policy also now states when gifts are appropriate and how much can be spent.

“Conflicts of interest, favouritism, and misuse of public funds continue to feature, as they have in previous Ombudsman reports,” ombud Deborah Glass said.

“But the stories are different, and each holds valuable lessons from which others can learn.”

The case of the organisation paying for funeral costs showed policies needed to be clear and comprehensive, and organisations needed to carefully consider whether gifts were in the public interest, Glass said.

In another example of misconduct detailed in the report, a cemetery trust’s chair colluded with a grave digger to divert half the fees for grave digging work to the chair’s private business.

Most of the graves the trust paid the grave digger for were instead dug by the chair, who reaped $5,600 from the scheme.

Then there was a manager at a government department who took the equivalent of more than 40 days off without telling their bosses.

Instead, they pretended they went to an off-site meeting. Another manager at a different government organisation botched a recruitment process to get their close friend a public service job.

The watchdog fielded almost 100 allegations about conflicts of interest, favouritism or discrimination in 2021-22, along with 55 claims about the misuse of authority, position or power.

It also received almost 50 complaints about the misuse of resources and public information or materials.

Glass said earning and sustaining public trust was a “vital challenge” for the public sector.

“Tens of thousands of public sector workers do the right thing, often heroically and without fanfare, every day,” Glass said.

“They are the ones who suffer most when people in public roles fail to uphold that trust. For their sake, and for the reputation of the public sector, these lessons must be learnt.”

With AAP