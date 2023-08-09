Community faith in APS to pursue public interest policies trumps confidence in consultants

Polling shows the APS is trusted above private consultancies to provide policy advice.

New findings from the Australia Institute has revealed nearly half of the community (46%) trusts the public service more than consultant firms to provide advice to government.

Another 21% of survey respondents said they trusted private consultancies to provide advice to government in the public interest, and 34% said they did not know or were unsure.

The research sought to understand national support for banning organisations who receive funding from government contracts from political donations. It also found three in four people (74% of Australians) backed such a ban.

The Australia Institute polling of a sample group of 1,501 Australians was released this week.

In a statement, democracy & accountability program director Bill Browne said the “complex web” of governments, political parties and private contractor relationships was cause for concern.

“The potential for a conflict of interest to develop when an organisation is being paid for government work while also donating to political parties is obvious, and Australians want that addressed,” Browne said.

The consultancy scandal unfolding on the national stage, triggered by PWC revelations, warranted further scrutiny, he added.

“Over recent weeks and months we have seen just how corrosive the government’s over-reliance on private consultancies has become.

“The parliament should pursue a donations ban for organisations that receive public funding to restore public trust in the policy development process,” Browne said.

“The choice for a corporation should be clear: either take public funding from government or make political donations, but not both.”

Those polled who supported a move to ban government contractors from making political donations included an overwhelming majority of voters across the political spectrum (79% Coalition, 70% Labor and 74% Greens voters).

READ MORE:

A cartoon, Anzac day, a diary scheduler: The public service can’t go to the toilet without using consultants