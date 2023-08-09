APS casuals face bust-up over loading rise to 25%

Casual pay loadings have become the latest battleground in the quickly escalating industrial dispute between the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) and the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC), with the government apparently blanking demands to bring temp rates in line with the Modern Award.

In the second case of overt and official radio silence this week, the CPSU says it is still yet to get an indication from APSC negotiators as to whether the casual rate loading will move from its current legacy 20% level to match it with the current Modern Award level of 25%.

The bumping of the loading is essentially a level-up in the wake of minimum wage increases that also roped in allowances for casuals who get the extra cash in lieu of leave and other entitlements.

The reality is that there’s little prospect of the loadings not being updated when a new award is finally struck. In simple terms, all boats should rise with this tide, it’s more when the tide comes in. Which, if your rent has gone up it is a pretty fair call in terms of timing.

The CPSU says the APSC has not rejected the proposal to lift the casual loading rate to 25% “but lack of action on the matter is cause for concern.”

It’s also useful leverage for the union in terms of making its interlocutor look a little petty and capricious over the small fry of the negotiations when much bigger fish are on the table, namely the CPSU’s claim for 20% pay rise versus the government’s opening offer of 10.4%, which the union has flatly rejected.

By the APSC’s own timeline, it had hoped to have bedded down most of the negotiations by now, but it is yet to put a revised offer back to the union indicating it too is prepared to bide a little time, though the longer matters take, the more gloss comes off as industrial action escalates.

“The APSC’s lack of action toward casual loading to date has been disappointing and significantly out of step with commitments made by the Albanese Labor government,” said CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly.

“Increasing the APS casual loading rate to 25% won’t launch the APS into model employer territory, it will simply put them where they should already be — on par with the relevant modern award.”

There are a few pressing questions over the delay, not least why the stalling over what’s pretty much a mandated loading lift.

The first is why bother stalling on the bump when it should be largely inconsequential to costs? It’s hard to tell, but part of the answer may lie in the great un-consulting shift of 2023, where the next-best alternative is reverting to casuals to soak-up surge or backfill positions.

It’s not exactly a secret that in the current labour market, it’s hard to find good staff, and the ‘coalition of the billing’ has the upper hand when setting rates, even if major consultancies are being hounded off the payroll in the most unceremonious fashion.

There’s a pretty obvious question as to whether the pressure on the APS staffing sausage is being shifted from contractors and consultants to casuals in a covert payroll shift.

If it is, it could be a pretty short-lived pea-and-cup trick given that the public service payroll has now largely been switched to Single Touch Payroll that remits in real-time as it rolls every fortnight.

The union is calling for transparency in the usual labour resourcing shell game.

“The answer to reducing consultant and contractor engagement within the APS isn’t the proliferation of a casual workforce. Casual employees should only be utilised as a last resort and to plug gaps,” Donnelly said.

“If the APSC does refuse to increase the casual loading rate because of budget restraints, it raises big questions about the size, overuse and future of a casual workforce within the APS.”

Call it a technical point if you want. What Donnelly and the rest of the CPSU are after is for insecure APS staff to become mere secure — and join the union to protect their interests.

But it’s not an approach that takes people for granted, and that’s likely to resonate.

