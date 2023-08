Respect@Work resources released ahead of AHRC’s new regulator role

Employers, businesses and organisations can now access a suite of new documents to understand their new positive duty to staff under the Sex Discrimination Act later this year.

The Respect@Work reforms come into effect in December 2022 and puts a positive onus on bosses to take ‘reasonable and proportionate steps’ to eliminate unlawful conduct in the workplace.

This includes preventative measures against sexual and sex-based harassment, sex discrimination, hostile workplace environments and related acts of victimisation.