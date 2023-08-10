Inquiry called for strengthening Australia’s trade agreements

The joint standing committee for trade and investment growth has been called to consider the best way for Australia to negotiate with international partners as a trade deal with the EU remains distant.

On Thursday, minister for trade and tourism Don Farrell, requested the committee examine how the federal government should tackle trade and investment agreements.

“The Albanese government believes that the benefits of trade must be shared across the whole community,” Farrell said in a statement.

“This starts with how we involve the community and business in how we negotiate these agreements.”

The minister said Australia’s trade diversification agenda was a priority for the government. The past 12 months had involved much hard work to implement trade agreements with India, and the United Kingdom, he added.

Last month Farrell flew to Brussels as a potential breakthrough with EU free trade negotiations to access Australia’s agricultural goods became clear.

The hope was a spot of optimism in an otherwise challenging ongoing FTA negotiations, which had stalled in June and have been ongoing since the time of Tony Abbott’s leadership as prime minister.

But progress again stalled when Farrell walked away from FTA talks in mid-July. One of the sticking points was the insistence of EU negotiators on hundreds of ‘geographical indicators’ on imported products, effectively meaning Australian products such as parmesan would be subject to naming restrictions because of its place of origin.

In calling the trade review, Farrell said fairness and equality was a “fundamental belief” and guiding principles of Australia’s economic policy. This was no different in the case of trade.

“Trade is a key lever of the Australian economy and plays a critical role in how we build the secure and stable economic future we want for all Australians,” Farrell said.

“We need to ensure that trade delivers for everyday Australians – through cheaper prices, improved competition, and a lower cost of living.

“We are economically stronger when global trade flows freely,” he said.

According to the review terms of reference, the committee will consider how to develop a negotiating mandate and framework which factors:

Whole-of-government priorities;

State and territory government priorities;

Priorities for businesses, workers and other relevant stakeholders;

Best practice consultation processes with interested parties and business representatives;

Ensuring parliamentary oversight and transparency;

Integrating economic, social and environmental impacts of an agreement;

Ensuring national interests are advanced and the public interest is regulated;

Protection and advancement of Australia’s cultural interests;

Ensuring First Nations people can participate and benefit in trade;

Australia’s comparative performance to similar nations; and

Legislating a reformed approach to trade in law.

Submissions for the review will be accepted until 22 September.

READ MORE:

Trade minister wrestles expectations while also trying to give exporter confidence a gee-up