Movers & Shakers: Head of the ABS for nature revealed

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

Felicity Ryan moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to take up the role of assistant secretary, Net Zero Economy Agency within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

At the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Lisa van der Plaat was appointed assistant secretary, IT and Data, coming from the Department of Education.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water’s Felix Bowman-Derrick has moved to Defence, taking up a role in the security and estate group.

Environment Information Australia head

Jane Coram was named the first head of Environment Information Australia (EIA), a new national environmental data and information office.

According to a departmental spokesperson, she had been working on secondment at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to scope out a draft roadmap for EIA from February to June.

Coram was previously a director at the CSIRO’s Land and Water Business Unit.

When announcing recruitment for the role in June, environment minister Tanya Plibersek described the EIA as “an Australian Bureau of Statistics for nature” that will “survey, monitor and publicise local information on threatened species, vulnerable ecosystems, and the state of our environment”.

The federal Budget provided $51.5 million over four years for setting up the EIA.

Airservices Australia board

Two board members joined Airservices Australia: air marshall Melvin Hupfeld for a four-year term and Nicolle Connelly for a three-year term.

A retired senior officer of the Royal Australian Air Force, Hupfeld was previously the chief of the Air Force from 2019 to 2022.

Infrastructure minister Catherine King said Hupfeld’s connections within Defence and government would “greatly assist Airservices’ delivery with its strategic change program, including the OneSKY partnership with Defence”.

The other new board member, Connelly, is an associate professor and assistant associate dean of Aerospace Engineering and Aviation at RMIT. She was previously an air traffic controller and manager at Airservices for almost three decades.

National Reconstruction Fund board

Founder and CEO of climate change advisory Pollination Martijn Wilder was named chair of the National Reconstruction Fund.

The other seven members are:

Kelly O’Dwyer — former jobs and industrial minister and revenue and financial services minister

— former jobs and industrial minister and revenue and financial services minister Daniel Walton — former Australian Workers’ Union secretary

— former Australian Workers’ Union secretary Karen Smith-Pomeroy — Regional Investment Corporation and National Affordable Housing Consortium chair

— Regional Investment Corporation and National Affordable Housing Consortium chair Kathryn Presser — South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance’s Risk and Performance Committee chair

— South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance’s Risk and Performance Committee chair Ahmed Fahour — Invest Victoria chair

— Invest Victoria chair Dr Katherine Giles — OncoRes Medical CEO and managing director

— OncoRes Medical CEO and managing director Daniel Petre — AirTree co-founder and partner emeritus

Wilder said the range of experience of the board was “necessary to manage risk and drive decision-making across the fund’s priority areas”.

Queensland chief scientist

Professor Kerrie Wilson was appointed Queensland’s chief scientist, starting in the role in November.

Wilson is pro vice-chancellor (sustainability and research integrity) at QUT, and was previously executive director of the university’s Institute for Future Environments.

Other positions Wilson has held include director at the Australian Research Council ARC Centre of Excellence for Environmental Decisions, director of conservation at The Nature Conservancy Australia, and the Australian Natural Sciences Commissioner for UNESCO.

Wilson said she will collaborate with national and international scientific organisations, including on issues like “sustainability, renewable energy, and combating the effects of climate change”.

Wilson takes over the role from the interim chief scientist Bronwyn Harch. Harch was in the role after Professor Hugh Possingham retired last year.

Robodebt reviewer

The APSC appointed Penny Shakespeare, a former Health deputy secretary, as a supplementary reviewer into former agency heads’ conduct in the robodebt .

WA soil and land conservation commissioner

Dr Melanie Strawbridge was appointed the soil and land conservation commissioner in Western Australia, coming from her role as agriculture resource management and assessment director at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

In her new role, Strawbridge will be responsible for preventing land degradation, promoting soil conservation, and educating both landholders and the public about best practice land management.

The new commissioner will also sit on the Soil and Land Conservation Council, which provides policy advice on the state’s land assets to the WA agriculture and food minister.

Strawbridge replaces Cec McConnell, who has taken up the role of deputy director general of primary industries development at DPIRD.

ACT DPP resignation

Prior to the release of the report into the ACT justice system’s handling of sexual assault allegations against Bruce Lehrmann, ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold resigned from his role.

NSW Land and Housing Corporation acting CEO

Michael Wheatley was appointed the acting CEO of the NSW Land and Housing Corporation.

Wheatley joins from Transport NSW, where he was executive director, urban renewal.

His past experience includes roles at AMP Capital, where he was the development director of the Quay Quarter Sydney redevelopment, and Lendlease, where he was development director for the International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo.

He also worked with the Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games in the lead-up to the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Private Forests Tasmania CEO

Dr Elizabeth Pietryzkowski was appointed the new CEO of Private Forests Tasmania, taking over from the retiring Penny Wells.

Starting on her three-year term September 4, Pietryzkowski joins from landscaping not-for-profit Greening Australia where she was operations lead, Tasmania.

PFT board chair Evan Rolley said Pietyzkowski’s experience “in delivering integrated tree establishment programs in agriculture settings” would be vital to the Private Forestry Tree Alliance Program’s success.

The Tasmanian government thanked outgoing CEO Wells for her five years in the role.

LGNSW chief executive

David Reynolds was appointed the new chief executive of Local Government New South Wales (LGNSW).

Reynolds joins from The Hills Shire Council, where he was group manager, Shire strategy. His previous roles include director customer and corporate strategy at Camden Council.

He takes the role over from Scott Phillips, who left to become CEO of the Northern Beaches Council on July 21.