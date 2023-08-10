Parliament’s own independent HR agency coming soon

The establishment of the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service (PWSS) is one step closer, with a bill introduced in parliament on Thursday.

The federal government has made good on its promise to implement the ‘Set the standard’ report, with the introduction of legislation to set up an independent agency overseeing human resources (HR) for parliamentarians and their staff.

The entity will offer specialised services to prevent and resolve workplace issues in parliament sooner and more efficiently.

In a statement, minister for women Katy Gallagher said this was the first “major tranche” of law reform in response to the 2021 independent review into commonwealth parliamentary workplaces.

“Every single person who comes to work at parliament house deserves to feel safe, and this hasn’t always been the case,” Gallagher said.

“Once this bill is passed, we’ll have an independent Human Resources entity for staff and parliamentarians enshrined in legislation.”

The new Labor government announced it would support all 28 recommendations of ‘Set the standard’ last year.

The commitment to improve the workplace behaviour and culture within Parliament House, which effectively creates a new statutory agency to provide support and resources to standardise and improve HR management in the building, has cross-party support.

The agency builds on existing PWSS functions with enshrined independence, as well as enhanced support and advisory functions.

“Significant work has been done during this parliament and the previous one to implement change through the parliamentary leadership taskforce — which includes Labor, Liberal, Nationals, Greens and independent parliamentarians,” Gallagher said.

The new agency will also deliver professional HR development and training for MPs and parliamentary staff, coaching and early intervention materials, as well as guidance on how to implement the code of conduct and behavioural standards.

Available Parliamentary Workplace Support Service resources will include policy, process, and guidance to manage suspension and termination decisions.

“Progress is being made, but we have a lot more to do, including working across the parliament to establish the independent parliamentary standards commission that will enforce codes of conduct for parliamentarians and staff,” Gallagher said.

Reforms to simplify the legislation covering the employment of members of parliament (MoPS Act) are also underway. This too was part of the recommendations in Kate Jenkins’ report.

Special minister of state Don Farrell said the past two years had seen a great deal of focus on the workplace arrangements in parliament. The time to provide appropriate and accessible support structures to staff in commonwealth workplaces was well overdue, he added.

“The legislation has been in operation for almost 40 years and the Australian employment law landscape has changed in this time,” Farrell said.

“Our amendments will modernise the act, improve transparency and support cultural change in our parliamentary workplaces.”

