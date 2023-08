Bombshell report details the biggest rort of all — one right across the public service

“Procurement is a topic that has engaged the attention of Parliamentary Committees with unfortunate regularity in recent years,” says a new report from the joint committee of public accounts and audit, very early on. In fact, procurement has been a vexed issue in the Australian Public Service (APS) going back a lot longer than just recent years.

So there’s a sense in which the committee — chaired by Labor MP Julian Hill, whose brilliant foreword to the report summarises its content in vivid terms — isn’t telling us much new in its bipartisan Report 498: ‘Commitment issues’ — An inquiry into Commonwealth procurement. But it is nonetheless one of the most important parliamentary committee reports of recent times, drawing back from individual examples of bad procurement by commonwealth agencies to look at what is a whole — there are no other words for it — fucked up procurement system.

Around $80 billion a year of fucked up.