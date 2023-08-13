Scamps hits out at lack of transparency in recent government appointments

Independent MP Dr Sophie Scamps has criticised a lack of transparency in three recent public sector appointments.

Scamps said the appointments of the National Net Zero Authority head Greg Combet, productivity commissioner Chris Barrett, and National Reconstruction Fund chair Martijn Wilder were made by ministers without a transparent and independent process.

“The people appointed to these roles have been granted enormous responsibility and power to help guide our country into the future. They have the future prosperity of our nation in their hands,” Scamps said.

“Without diminishing the individuals who have been appointed to these important roles, surely the Australian people deserve to know that the selection processes were robust and independent.”

Combet is a former Labor minister as well as a former secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. Barrett was chief of staff for former Labor treasurer Wayne Swan.

Scamps added the best way to restore faith was by implementing her Ending Jobs for Mates bill.

“My Bill, developed in conjunction with The Centre for Public Integrity, provides a robust, transparent and independent framework for all major Commonwealth appointments,” Scamps said.

“My Bill would cost taxpayers just $3 million a year to implement — a small price to pay to restore trust in our democracy.”

Key features of the bill include setting up a public appointments commissioner and departmental independent selections panels, as forms of oversight on public sector appointments.

“Australians should be able to trust the institutions that underpin our democracy, so it is crucial that the appointment process for important public positions is not only based on expertise, but is also transparent and free from undue political interference,” Scamps said.

