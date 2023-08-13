Women-focused Australian aid makes a real difference in our region

The Australian government’s new international development policy, our nation’s first in 10 years, is spot on with its new emphasis on gender equality.

Under the new policy, all aid investments over $3 million must now have a gender equality objective. Currently, only 5% of the aid program is directed at initiatives that have gender equality as their primary objective.

I’ve seen firsthand how powerful Australian aid can be when used to empower women in our region.

I’ve just returned from Vanuatu, where communities are still recovering from the twin cyclones that struck in March. The cyclones destroyed homes, livestock and livelihoods. It also intensified the raging pandemic of violence against women. But without the efforts of the 9,000-strong Women I Tok Tok Tugeta network, things would have been much, much worse.

Women I Tok Tok Tugeta (WITTT) is funded through the Australian aid program. It was established to mobilise the collective power and leadership of Ni-Vanuatu women, which is critical in responding to disasters that are growing in frequency and intensity due to the climate crisis.

Following training and support from ActionAid, WITTT was ready to spring into action when disaster struck in March. On the island of Tanna, the 3,000 women from the WITTT network worked alongside the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to assess damage and distribute relief to affected communities.

The WITTT network also initiated the early warning platform they had developed, sending information on how to prepare for the cyclone via text messages and a phone tree network to 40% of the population. They used their knowledge of local needs to share preparedness advice in the local language and easily understandable, practical terms. This undoubtedly saved lives.

The women’s economic hubs they had developed to build resilience to crisis, including through community gardens, enabled WITTT members to distribute some 17,000 tonnes of food to affected communities in South East Efate, Tanna and Erromango, as well as to local hospitals.

And the WITTT Sunshine disability chapter was able to use its assessment of people with disabilities in Port Vila to provide targeted emergency relief, including food, dignity kits, and other items specific to individual needs. One woman, who had to move around her house on a bucket because she does not have access to a wheelchair, was in tears when she received relief because she saw other women like her leading the response effort.

The Australian government’s renewed emphasis on gender is not just the right thing to do morally, it is also tremendously important from a pragmatic perspective. The enormous leadership capacities of women in the Pacific are an under-utilised resource. Australian aid can and should play a major role in unleashing it.

But if we are truly to recognise gender equality at the centre of development we must also recognise the disproportionate impact that climate change and intersecting crises are having on women and girls.

This is where Australia must do better because addressing climate risk must start at home. The window is rapidly closing to keep global heating to 1.5 degrees, after which there will be catastrophic impacts for our Pacific neighbours.

Currently a fifth of our aid budget goes to the multilateral development banks (MDBs), like the World Bank. Three of these banks have contributed almost $33 billion to fossil fuel development projects since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. Based on our shareholdings in these banks, Australian taxpayers have contributed $828 million to fossil fuel projects through the aid budget.

The Glasgow Statement, which has been endorsed by more than 30 countries worldwide including the US, UK and Germany, commits to ruling out international public financing of fossil fuels. Australia should sign the Glasgow Statement and use its shareholder power to stop funding of MDB-backed fossil fuel projects.

Australia should also start delivering our fair share of international climate finance, necessary to help nations that will bear the brunt of the climate crisis. Based on Australia’s historical responsibility we should be contributing $4 billion annually to the global pot. We are currently contributing just 10 per cent of this. We should pay our fair share – it’s what our Pacific neighbours are reasonably asking of us.

We cannot separate climate action from our goals around supporting gender equality in the Pacific. Women and girls suffer more than anyone when climate disasters strike places like Vanuatu.

If Australia wants to return to the global stage as a leader in gender equality, this requires targeted investment in dismantling the patriarchy in all its manifestations and growth in the direct investment in initiatives that have gender equality as their primary objective.

In my time as ActionAid executive director, I have seen the powerful force women can be in transforming their communities when they have access to resources and decision-making spaces to claim their rights.

Across the Indo-Pacific, women are working towards a more peaceful, just and equal world and in the words of my sisters from the Women I Tok Tok Tugeta network, now is the time for Australia to “include us, listen to us, walk with us, and invest in us!”

