Breadth of work at ABS exciting this data grad

The breadth of work available at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has impressed one of its graduates.

Lewis Stone, in the data collection analyst team, told The Mandarin that because the ABS handles statistics on “pretty much everything”, there was always something to do.

“They do industry statistics, where they look at wages data, they create the GDP statistics, for production, income and expenditure that they’re the RBA is currently using,” Stone said.

“They do a lot of agricultural statistics as well, which is a really new and exciting area. They’re currently transitioning away from using surveys to collect data and currently using satellite imagery and a whole heap of admin administrative data, which is a really new and exciting field.”

From a farm in Bendigo, the agricultural work is particularly interesting for Stone.

As someone interested in maths, when Stone was searching for post-graduate employment, the ABS appealed to him.

“I thought, well, if I want to try and learn about data, and try to improve my skills, maybe the best place to do that would be at a place like the Bureau of Statistics,” Stone said.

Stone spoke to The Mandarin as part of Science Week, with this year’s theme being Innovation: Powering Future Industries.

On innovation, his graduate project is on estimated residential population statistics, which keeps track of the population between censuses.

“That’s quite an important project. They recently revised the number of seats in the House of Representatives for the next election based on these statistics, and they’re trying to make them more accurate,” Stone said.

“My project is part of investigating the potential of using new data sources to make those statistics better.”

Federal electoral boundaries are currently being redrawn by the Australian Electoral Commission in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Stone completed a double degree in commerce and science at Monash University, moving to the nation’s capital for the graduate role.

“I wasn’t such a big fan of living in Melbourne in the city,” Stone said.

“I thought I’d apply to have a job in Canberra, which is like a big country town, which has been really good.”

