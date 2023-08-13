Buzz around Honey Bee coin pays off with 2022 Coin of the Year award

The Royal Australian Mint has taken home two awards at the 2022 Coin of the Year awards. It has won Best Circulating Coin and Most Artistic Coin.

The awards were respectively for the $2 Honey Bee coin and the Beauty Rich and Rare — Great Barrier Reef coins.

The Honey Bee coin was made to mark the bicentenary of the Australian honey bee industry, and designed by Aleksandra Stokic.

The Beauty Rich and Rare — Great Barrier Reef coins were to celebrate the diverse sea life that lives in the natural wonder. Bronwyn Scott designed it, with silver and gold versions.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the recognition from the “international numismatic community” was something all Australians should be proud of.

“For every beautiful coin the Mint produces, there’s an entire team of dedicated people who put their dedication, craftsmanship and expertise into every aspect of that coin’s manufacture — starting with product development about two years before it is released, right through to polishing and packing and every stage in between,” Gordon said.

“To produce coins as intricate and detailed as these remarkable examples, the process is intensive and can only be created by true artists and artisans.

“This type of hard work and dedication by dozens of people goes into creating the coins produced by the Royal Australian Mint every single day.”

Treasury assistant minister Andrew Leigh said the winning coins exemplified the term “mint condition”.

“The Royal Australian Mint’s designers, technicians and artisans work hard to translate our stories into artwork that can be enjoyed by future generations,” Leigh said.

Winning these awards brings the total number of Coin of the Year awards the Mint has won to 15. World Coin News presented 2022 Coin of the Year.