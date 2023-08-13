The Ninja worm turns: CrossFit thrust into official ADF Sport status

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has enlisted the dreaded ‘Ninja Worm’ as a fully-fledged training tactic, after the military formally endorsed the punishing practice of CrossFit as an official ADF Sport, a move that will allow troops to be paid to compete at an elite level.

The gruelling blend of strength and endurance that involves lifting huge 120kg sandbags, climbing ropes and performing squats that would reduce most people to tears has made it onto the roster of top-brass supported sports, a move its champions hope will bring back the bullion as well as attracting and retaining fitness freaks in the services.

As reported previously by The Mandarin the Australian Army CrossFit Association fielded a women’s squad at the sport’s Down Under Championship where, it placed in the “elite league” in November Tournament.

That team consisted of then Corporal (now Sergeant) Elona Stewart, a Physical Training Instructor with 4th Health Brigade, Captain Tiffany Chapman, 2IC with 3 Brigade’s Operational Support Company, and Lieutenant Fiona Black, a platoon commander with the 1st Recruit Training Battalion.

Stewart is now the chief operating officer of the new ADF-wide CrossFit Association that has successfully pitched for recognition, funding and opportunities to compete under the ADF flag.

“Athletes have previously given up on the sport, or they’ve gotten out of the ADF, because they wanted to pursue a career in [CrossFit], but couldn’t,” Stewart said.

“There have been a lot of people in the CrossFit space trying to convince others that we should be looked at the same as any other top-end sport. But because it’s so new, people don’t look at it in that light.”

Defence says CrossFit became an Air Force-endorsed sport in 2019, with Army following in 2022.

Stewart observes that while CrossFit is often seen as “a training methodology” the sport’s competitive side challenges athletes by inserting the element of surprise to test athlete performance, with competitors often not knowing what activities will be until the day before.

“Is it going to be something that’s my strength or my weakness — something I’m going to suffer through?” Stewart said.

“Unlike in other sports where you train for something specific, in CrossFit you’re training a variety of things — strength, gymnastics, cardio, etc. So you have to be an all-rounder.”

It’s that very mixture of exercises and workouts that makes CrossFit appealing according to its proponents in the military.

Flight Lieutenant Cameron Maher, whose day job is working as an instructor in CBRND (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence) at the School of Military Engineering at Holsworthy, said CrossFit works for him because it puts him out of his comfort zone.

That’s Maher in the photo above apparently doing a one-handed handstand.

“I was seeking more well-rounded fitness while playing rugby league at the time,” Maher said. “I started around 2012 after watching some of the major events.”

That led to Maher pursuing the sport and going on to become a CrossFit coach and competitor in the sport’s Down Under Championship competition in 2022.

Stewart said the culture of support and welcoming new participants were factors in CrossFit’s growing appeal.

“People are so inclusive of everyone. Everything is scalable and modifiable; even if you don’t compete you can do it as part of your everyday life,” Stewart said.

Defence said the new ADF Sport association is now planning a training camp for this year’s Down Under Championship later this year and is looking to “facilitate online competitions for members.”