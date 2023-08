New online payment fraud numbers point to growing regulatory failure

A four-year crackdown on online card payments fraud hitting Australians, grudgingly instigated in 2019 after losses ballooned past half a billion dollars a year, is in tatters after the release of the latest official figures revealed crooks again made off with more than $500 million between January 2022 and December 2022.

The latest online fraud numbers from the Australian Payments Network (AusPayNet) show that after three successive years below the $500 million threshold, online card fraud exploded from $451.8 million in 2021 to $516.8 million in 2022, a rise of 14%.

The statistics burning into the so-called regulatory red zone above the $500 million mark is a major problem for banks that issue the payment cards because it adds to the growing pressure to force institutions to wear the losses from fraud and scams committed on their networks because the losses are often smaller than what it would cost to re-engineer existing systems to be secure.