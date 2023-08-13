A thoughtful likeness: Official portrait for Kevin Rudd captures moment of reflection in library

There are lots of layers to the legacy of a former prime minister but the official portrait commissioned to take pride of place in parliament’s historic memorials collection is a fascinating place to start.

In the case of Australia’s 26th prime minister and ambassador to the United States, the Hon Dr Kevin Rudd, the portrait is a reflective depiction of a thinking man seated in his personal library.

Rudd was in Canberra last week for the unveiling of his portrait by Ralph Heimans.

“As you know, in government, we didn’t sit around and waste time. We did a lot. In fact, we’re accused of doing too much — far too much,” Rudd said.

“But you know something, in the passage of time I’d much rather be accused of having tried too much than too little. Because it is a precious opportunity to have as the government of the Commonwealth of Australia to achieve lasting reforms for the nation.”

Recollecting an early encounter with Paul Keating at a premiers’ conference when Rudd was working as an adviser to Queensland premier Wayne Goss, he shared that the former Labor heavyweight had lost interest in the meeting within 20 minutes and was wandering around the state parliament.

“I noticed [Keating] was missing, so I thought I should chase after him and see what he was up to,” Rudd said.

“He then proceeded to give one of those impeccable Paul Keating presentations on the purpose of politics, which began like this: Kevy, Kevy, Kevy, in politics — if you’re going to go into politics — mate, just don’t waste time. Hop into it … our job is to be a Spitfire, in and out, do your business, and then get it over and done with. Don’t waste time.”

The luminous image captures a contemplative Rudd, with a beard (there was some conjecture before the unveiling as to whether the portrait would depict Rudd as he was remembered during his political days, sans beard) sitting in his study and looking up and out into the middle distance.

In the portrait, the former PM is wearing a suit but does not have a tie on. His pose is relaxed, however serious in its thoughtfulness, with his left hand raised as his elbow rests on the desk and a pen nestled in his right hand.

On the desk sits a green porcelain cup and saucer with gold rim, Rudd’s mischievous cat Louis, and a near-finished game of chess replete with kitty’s teeth marks on the chess pieces.

While refusing to be drawn on just what idea his portrait now forever frozen in time was capturing (Rudd says he is bad at self-reflection), the former PM said that he liked to think it showed he was thoughtful about why political decisions were being made and what would happen next.

“In the job of political life, successes or failures, I was always thoughtful about what I did,” Rudd told The Mandarin.

“If that captures me seeking to be reflective about the position [of PM], then I’m grateful for that.”

File notes and tabbed texts take prominence in the painting against a backdrop of bookshelves filled with oriental treasures and a framed photograph. Indigenous art features prominently in the background.

Heimans, an Australian artist based in London, took about four years to settle on a concept and composition and about a year to actually complete the portrait.

“It’s one of those portraits in many ways which is a history painting — a piece of art history,” Heimans said.

“They are like portals in time, and it reminds us of the milestones in that particular era that that prime minister has shaped our public life.”

The unveiling of the portrait has been a long time coming, with the former PM quipping it quite nearly didn’t happen almost 10 years since he left office.

“Frankly, I have always pushed to one side having this stuff done. In fact, the directors of the public collection here became so exasperated, that they got to the point of threatening to organise anybody to do a knock-up job based on my official photograph,” Rudd joked.

The former PM also gave his wife, Thérèse Rein, full credit for the pick of Heimans as the artist to commission the official portrait as the Rudd family’s “custodian of culture”.

He said Heimans’ portraits of former governor-general Quentin Bryce and various members of the royal family beautifully placed the subject in the context of their surroundings to tell a story that went beyond the visual depiction of the subject.

“She showed me these [paintings of Heimans’], which were quite humanising portraits. What appealed to me was not having a huge noggin in the middle of the painting, as people sometimes do, and having something much smaller with an interesting set of surroundings,” Rudd said.

“If you look at what Ralph’s done with other subjects, whether it’s Quentin or the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, they are actually quite small paintings of the person and he puts more emphasis on the environment in which they are working or living.”

Addressing an audience at the unveiling, prime minister Anthony Albanese said the 2017 national apology to First Nations Australians was a galvanising moment for Rudd’s leadership.

“You made a contribution, which can never be taken away and can never be diminished,” Albanese said.

“At that moment, whether it be Indigenous Australians in the gallery, whether it was school students gathered at every school in the nation watching it on big screens, or the people out there on the lawns cheering, the country stopped. And when the words [of the apology] finished, the country was larger.

“It was also made possible because of Kevin’s compassion, decency and leadership,” he said.

Albanese also lauded Rudd’s work to ratify the Kyoto Protocol on the first day his government was sworn in, overseeing the largest-ever increase in history to the aged pension, implementing Australia’s first paid parental leave scheme, record investments in social and affordable housing, the abolition of work choices, and the creation of the National Broadband Network.

“This included more funding for urban public transport than all previous governments combined in the previous 107 years since federation, and the world’s best response bar-none to the global financial crisis — a set of policies which meant that while every other advanced economy was falling into recession, the Australian economy actually grew,” Albanese said.

“It was indeed a very challenging time to serve as prime minister. I think also, it was a time in which leadership was required, and leadership was shown,” he said.

PM&C boss Glyn Davis attended the unveiling event, along with US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and a bevy of former and serving Labor MPs.

