Closing the Gap Target 12 program gets $44 million to support families at risk

The federal government has committed new funding for First Nations kids who are part of the child-protection system or at risk of entering out-of-home care.

The money will fund a program focused on place-based, community-designed support for First Nations families and children known as the Improving Multidisciplinary Responses (IMR) program.

Via the program, the Department of Social Services is responsible for co-designing and implementing the program with First Nations representatives with a view to engaging First Nations people through shared decision-making.

Social services minister Amanda Rishworth named 15 organisations that would share in the $44 million program funding on Saturday. Grant recipients will use the money to deliver holistic services in culturally, geographically and socially diverse communities, focusing on First Nations families with complex needs and driving community-led change.

“First Nations communities across Australia have a range of unique and multifaceted needs,” Rishworth said.

“The role of government is to listen to communities who best understand their local context, aspirations and what will help families navigate early support services and the child protection system.”

Indigenous children in Australia are nearly 12 times more likely to be placed in out-of-home care or connected to the child protection system.

The IMR program aims to reduce the number of Indigenous children in out-of-home care by 45% by 2031, in line with Closing the Gap Target 12.

According to the minister, the targeted investment of the IMR program will provide ongoing specialised care services to First Nations families, and also enhance existing services.

She added it was important to walk alongside First Nations families to “ensure no one falls through the gaps.”

IMR Grant recipients allow First Nations vendors to embed the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle (ATSICPP) and its five elements of prevention, placement, participation, partnership and connection in future service design.

“These organisations and the services they provide will bring us closer to achieving Target 12 of Closing the Gap to reduce the rate of over-representation of First Nations children in out-of-home care,” Rishworth said.

“The funding will go straight to communities and families, so they can ensure better futures for their children.”

The government said recipients were chosen by a Selection Advisory Panel working in partnership with independent First Nations representatives, along with commonwealth, state and territory officials.