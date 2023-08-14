Historic alliance to buoy Australian horticulture exports, bring research base to DAFF negotiations

The unveiling of the $130 million Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance (FASTA) is being touted as the “largest and most ambitious trade initiative” of its kind for local horticulture products.

The government has announced an eight-year program to protect and grow Australian horticulture exports.

Led by Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and delivered by commonwealth entity Hort Innovation, FASTA will bring together domestic export stakeholders and officials.

The alliance will be responsible for reinforcing Australia’s role as a responsible trading partner, and coming up with ways to enhance national biosecurity initiatives and reputation in pest-management.

In a statement, Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield said Australia’s $16 billion horticulture sector was set to grow given industry appetite to enhance and diversify export markets.

“The Australian horticulture sector is projected to surge by up to 22.5% in value by 2030, primarily due to increased exports in trade-focused commodities,” Fifield said.

“Through streamlined evidence-based data collection for the Australian government’s trade negotiations and strengthened biosecurity measures, FASTA will support this growth.”

The value of Australian exports piqued by 2.4% between December 2021 and 2022 with the three top export destinations being China (28.4%), Japan (7.4%) and Vietnam (6.6%).

Vietnam’s status as a trading partner in the last six years has radically transformed, with exports increasing by 266%.

Providing trading partners assurances about the insect pest free status of Australian horticulture exports will call for evidence and research.

To this end, FASTA will have two research streams:

robust and timely datasets to underpin market access negotiation; and Better understanding fruit fly and other key pests.

Agriculture, fisheries and forestry minister Murray Watt said the goal was to find ways to protect horticulture crop production from the impact of endemic pests.

“This initiative will […] improve Australia’s preparedness for future exotic pest incursions and facilitate a national, industry-driven and coordinated approach to research activity supporting horticultural market access and improvements,” Watt said.

“Many of Australia’s biggest trading partners are passionate about pest-management, and this project will help Australia open and maintain these markets and the billions of dollars in annual trade they represent to our horticulture industry.”

Official data shows Victoria accounts for the largest share of Australia’s export value (49% of total export value), with fruit ($1.2 billion) and nuts ($1.1 billion) comprising the lion’s share of exported products last year.

The Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook also showed that 2022 export of Australian vegetables totalled $262 million.

Almonds, table grapes and citrus comprised the top three export commodities making up 30%, 18% and 18% of total exports respectively.

Mark Furner, Queensland’s agricultural industry development and fisheries minister said FASTA aimed to reinforce the sector’s track record for high-quality and safe produce.

“Through the delivery of state-of-the-art research and development, FASTA will bolster the nation’s pest management capacity to safeguard the Australian horticulture industry now, and into the future,” Furner said.

FASTA is made possible thanks to government funding and levy funding from the avocado and strawberry industries.

The alliance includes Hort Innovation, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland, WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Queensland University of Technology, Victoria’s Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, Western Sydney University, the Northern Territory Department of Tourism, Industry and Trade, the Australian Blueberry Growers’ Association, James Cook University, South Australia’s Department of Primary Industries and Regions and GreenSkin Avocados.

