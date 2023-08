Focussing the misinformation bill on curation of news is risky business

In January 2010, the then US secretary of state Hillary Clinton took the occasion of opening a new museum, rather curiously called the ‘Newseum’, to ponder the importance of information. “Information freedom,” she declared, “supports the peace and security that provide a foundation for global progress.”

The shift towards information control across internet platforms was always bound to happen. Beware wary of, Evgeny Morozov warns in The Net Delusion, the “excessive optimism and empty McKinsey-speak” of cyber-utopianism and the supposedly democratising properties of the Internet. Governments, whatever their political stripes, will always seek to regulate the information terrain.

Then came social media tech giants, and the quickfire speed with which information could be disseminated. “Social media,” remarked science writer Annalee Newitz in 2019, “has poisoned the way we communicate with each other and undermined the democratic process.” The emergence of the “fake news” phenomenon underlines such efforts, all the more ironic given the fact that government sources are often its progenitors.