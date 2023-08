Complex issues the consulting firm regulators must consider

Policymaking in accounting, audit and consulting can be fraught with risk. There is often a lot of heat but insufficient light for people to see clearly.

This has been true for much of the past seven months because there has been little focus on proper regulatory reform as inquiries delved into the culture, processes and procedures of firms that provide services to government.

Fact-finding is necessary, although not everything that politicians on the senate finance and public administration committee have found through an inquiry is useful when it comes to making policy in a topic area often regarded as a non-chemical cure for insomnia.