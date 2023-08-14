New APS pay offer coming in two weeks: APSC pleads for time

The Australian Public Service Commission has moved to quell growing unrest among rank-and-file public servants over the amount of time it is taking for the government to lodge a new offer to the 10.5% proposal already rejected by the Community and Public Sector Union, with strikes and bans set to increase.

In an update on bargaining released Monday afternoon, the public service employer’s chief negotiator Peter Riordan said he “anticipates that discussions on pay, the base salary structure to address pay fragmentation and parental leave will now occur on Tuesday 29 August.”

The APSC has also flagged that a letter regarding “pay and common conditions” will be out on August 29, in a firm indication that a second figure has been struck within the government to try and get negotiations over the line.

The government had previously parked the issue of pay to work through a raft of other condition and entitlement claims ranging from flexible work and various leave provisions but is apparently again keen to show momentum accelerating. The CPSU has asked for 20%, a figure finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher has said is impossible.

The APSC also admits things are running behind its initial ambitious schedule.

“Due to the need to work through government processes, the timeline to complete APS-wide bargaining is slightly later than expected. The Chief Negotiator continues to work towards concluding APS-wide negotiations in August,” the APSC update said.

“There are a number of matters coming back to the bargaining table on Tuesday 15 August and Thursday 24 August for further discussion.”

The APSC said that “many rescheduled items are very close to receiving broad support and a final position, subject to some required minor changes.”

Issues close to resolution included:

Integrity and transparency/scientific integrity

Consultation

Personal carer’s leave

Flexible working arrangements

Higher duties allowance

Family and domestic violence

Workloads

But there are also issues with more work to be done to resolve — if they are resolved.

They include the red-hot issue of time off in lieu (TOIL) for APS Executive Level staff who are often forced to pull long hours with no real recognition of the additional workload, earning the cohort the nickname “the burn zone”.

The list of issues proving harder to resolve as cited by the APSC consists of:

Executive level (EL) TOIL

Casual & non-ongoing employment

Job security

Specialists

Professional qualifications

Parental leave

Pay fragmentation

Commonwealth’s pay offer

“The Chief Negotiator and employee representatives have participated in a consultative approach to negotiations,” the APSC told public servants.

“We expect to work through the remaining items with the same approach to offer you an APS-wide package of pay and conditions that will benefit all APS employees.”

However, resolution could still be a way off. The details of the CPSU’s Protected Action Ballot carried by members sets reveal there are still authorised options for significant escalation of industrial action, including potentially an unlimited number of full-day strikes at Services Australia.

At the broader APS-wide level, the APSC needs to be able to strike a wage deal that will entice people back into the public service rather than driving them out, with job security, reasonable conditions and flexibility all good sellers on top of reasonable pay for administrative staff.

There are far deeper issues with pay disparity between public and private sectors with specialist skills like technology and engineering where there are salary gaps of as much a $100,000 a year leading to chronic shortfalls and a heavy reliance on contractors and consultants.

Expect some of those issues to come to the fore fairly soon.

