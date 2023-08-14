Consultancy situation yet to play out fully, says Liberal MP

There is a “way to run” on rebalancing the reliance of the public service on the Big Four consultancies, according to Bridget Archer.

On an accountability and integrity webinar with The Australia Institute, the Liberal MP for Bass responded to an audience question about restoring integrity in relation to the “absolute rorting” from the Big Four consultancies and frank and fearless advice.

“I think you can identify any system where — particularly when there’s government funding involved in one kind or another — you’re going to find someone who will rort it and so we have to have these systems are mechanisms in place to guard against that,” Archer said.

“I don’t think we’ve seen this situation play out to its fullest extent yet, in terms of what mechanisms are put in place to guard against that going forward.”

Archer’s comments come during an ongoing discussion about the public service’s use of consultants, particularly in light of the PwC confidentiality tax scandal.

The Liberal MP added she’d like to see people within the consultancy firms step up and speak up.

“The answer is not necessarily there to say we’re not going to use consultants at all and we’re going to have more public servants, because that will come with its own challenges as well,” Archer said.

“So I think it’s got a way to go.”

Public service minister Katy Gallagher has repeatedly said she does not wish to eliminate consultant use within the public service completely. Her first speech on APS reform in October last year, before the current debate around consultancies, called for a reduction in the federal public service’s reliance on consultants.

As for another scandal related to public service, last week Archer voted with Labor for an apology to the victims of robodebt.

Speaking about it on the webinar, Archer said systems needed to be implemented to ensure something like robodebt would not happen again.

“We should all be invested in saying, look, we’ve given this institution [the royal commission] the ability to examine this issue, they’ve made these findings, we welcome that,” Archer said.

“And I think it also should be beyond question that we work together to ensure that this doesn’t ever happen again.”

Archer said it was “straightforward” for her, adding that people get caught up in “the politics of everything”.

