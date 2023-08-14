ANZSOG calls for transparency in censoring of APS census results and action plans

ANZSOG has called for transparency measures in the censoring of APS census results and action plans, according to its submission to the Public Service Act (PS Act) amendments.

One of the key amendments in the bill is requiring agencies to publish action plans in relation to their respective census results.

In the submission, ANZSOG has advocated for the APS commissioner to publish how many exemptions are granted and to which agencies, how many authorisations to remove material are made, and how many and which agencies have not published an action plan within six months of receiving their results.

“The census is an important annual means to collect confidential information about APS staff attitudes and experience,” ANZSOG said in its submission.

“The census can provide an insight into department culture and can provide a safe way for staff to raise concerns about ethical and integrity matters.

“ANZSOG has a clear view that the prospect of independent scrutiny of organisational and manager behaviour, including via a robust and transparent staff survey process, changes behaviour for the better.”

As well as the above, the organisation has called for the APS commissioner to minimise how often they exempt an agency head from publishing their census results or action plan as well as allow material to be removed.

Capability reviews are another element of the proposed amendments. ANZSOG, supported by its research, called for a capability review framework that has:

An assessment of a department’s future workforce and institutional demands rather than a performance audit Been reviewed independently and externally, ideally by an independent three-person panel the APSC with a standing capability to undertake the reviews, noting three to six months for capability reviews is realistic A consistently applied rating scale Results published, following moderation

The school said it was important the government of the day provide the necessary support for capability reviews to be undertaken.

“If an objective of reforms is to give departments the capability to undertake its role with effectiveness and efficiency, there needs to be follow-through to reward investing in a capability review and developing a related action plan,” ANZSOG said.

“ANZSOG acknowledges that the primary focus of a capability review should not be on the adequacy or otherwise of an agency’s funding base to undertake its functions.

“The focus should instead be on an agency’s capability strengths and gaps, including the optimisation of its current resourcing across its functions.”

In general, ANZSOG said it supported the reforms in the bill.

“Treated as a package of actions, ANZSOG considers the amendments [to] promote stewardship as both a value and as a practice,” the submission stated.

“The proposed reforms address behaviours, capability and incentives as mutually reinforcing factors needed to systematically support the development of a pro-integrity institution.”

The first — and so far only scheduled — public hearing in relation to the bill is set for next week, on August 21.

At the time of writing, ANZSOG CEO Adam Fennessy, Professor Andrew Podger and Professor Brenton Prosser are scheduled to appear. Representatives from the CPSU, PM&C and APSC will also be there.

A joint submission from PM&C and the APSC has said only a small minority from a survey had concerns about adding stewardship as a value.

