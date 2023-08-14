Too many red flags to release PwC documents to senate: Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has again foiled an attempt by the senate to review documents from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Taxation Office relating to the PwC confidentiality breach saga.

Chalmers’ most recent letter to finance minister Katy Gallagher, date stamped August 9, said the information subject to the senate’s August 2 request needed public interest immunity.

He told Gallagher there are many reasons the information needed to remain closely held, including the possibility evidence could be destroyed or tampered with, witnesses or potential suspects being harassed or interfered with, and collusion between witnesses and those potentially accused because release flags lines of inquiry.

Chalmers’ letter also states an information release might impact the free flow of information from agencies necessary to expedite the investigation.

Release of relevant documents may “discourage persons and entities named in the documents from becoming informants, witnesses or otherwise assisting the AFP in relation to its investigation”, the letter says.

It is the latest move by Chalmers to block senate access to documents of interest related to what was shared between the ATO and the AFP. This followed the ATO first consulting the AFP in 2018 to see if there were grounds to refer the matter on breaches of confidentiality.

The tabling of Chalmers’ correspondence last week comes after a recent senate estimates hearing during which representatives of the AFP said that the ATO has contacted them for a pre-referral discussion to see whether there was a sufficient basis to refer the breach of confidence to the AFP.

AFP officials concluded there were insufficient grounds to pursue the matter at that time.

A reference to the AFP was made earlier this year by Treasury following that department’s analysis of 144 pages of emails that in part detailed the sharing of confidential information within and outside PwC Australia.

READ MORE:

Katy Gallagher can find billions in savings — if she gets her department to crack the whip