Morris Iemma gives up job leading Venues NSW over health issues

The former Labor premier of NSW, whose appointment as chair of Venues NSW was recently attacked by the state opposition, has resigned from the role.

David Gallop has now been appointed to take the reins of the government entity.

In a statement on Monday, minister for small business Steve Kamper said the initial selection process for Venues NSW chair was led by the Premier’s Department and the Office of Sport.

He said the process, which included the involvement of separate assessment and shortlist panels, had also assessed Gallop as suitable.

The assessment panel included department representative Diane Lesson, Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones and Axiom managing director Peter Perry.

The selection panel comprised International Olympics Committee vice president John Coates, alongside Jones and Perry.

“David Gallop AM is a well-recognised and accomplished sports administrator, having led the NRL and FFA over a period of 20 years,” Kamper said.

“David will bring valuable experience working with international organisations including FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to the role.”

The minister confirmed Iemma’s resignation was handed to him last Thursday due to a medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment.

“My first thoughts are with Morris and his family. On behalf of the NSW government, I wish Mr Iemma a speedy recovery,” Kamper said.

“Out of respect for Mr Iemma and his family, I ask for their privacy to be respected so that Morris can recover and rehabilitate in peace.”

