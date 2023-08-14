Morris Iemma gives up job leading Venues NSW over health issues

By Melissa Coade

August 15, 2023
Morris Iemma
Morris Iemma, former Labor premier of NSW,(AAP Image/Luke Costin)

The former Labor premier of NSW, whose appointment as chair of Venues NSW was recently attacked by the state opposition, has resigned from the role.

David Gallop has now been appointed to take the reins of the government entity.

In a statement on Monday, minister for small business Steve Kamper said the initial selection process for Venues NSW chair was led by the Premier’s Department and the Office of Sport.

He said the process, which included the involvement of separate assessment and shortlist panels, had also assessed Gallop as suitable.

The assessment panel included department representative Diane Lesson, Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones and Axiom managing director Peter Perry.

The selection panel comprised International Olympics Committee vice president John Coates, alongside Jones and Perry.

“David Gallop AM is a well-recognised and accomplished sports administrator, having led the NRL and FFA over a period of 20 years,” Kamper said.

“David will bring valuable experience working with international organisations including FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to the role.”

The minister confirmed Iemma’s resignation was handed to him last Thursday due to a medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment.

“My first thoughts are with Morris and his family. On behalf of the NSW government, I wish Mr Iemma a speedy recovery,” Kamper said.

“Out of respect for Mr Iemma and his family, I ask for their privacy to be respected so that Morris can recover and rehabilitate in peace.”

 

READ MORE:

Movers & Shakers: Trio of first assistant secretaries, democracy taskforce expert advisers revealed

About the author
mm

By Melissa Coade

Melissa Coade is The Mandarin’s news editor based in Canberra's parliamentary press gallery. She has had various government, communications and legal roles, and has written for the Law Society of NSW Journal and Lawyers Weekly.

Tags: Asian Football Confederation David Gallop FIFA Morris Iemma Steve Kamper Venues NSW

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Mandarin Premium

Subscribe for less than $4 a week

Better briefings written just for the public sector.

Get Premium Today