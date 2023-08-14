Services Australia staff walk-out over pay, slashed conditions

Services Australia staff will walk off the job on Tuesday afternoon amid a sharp escalation in industrial action over pay and conditions, with the Community and Public Sector Union accusing the agency of going lone-wolf in an attempt to erode workplace rights and make it easier to sack or manage staff out.

Union members will stage a one-hour stop-work action on Tuesday, the first time Services Australia have walked out during the current bargaining round that on Monday suffered another delay in the government tabling its latest pay offer.

In a surprise development on Monday, the union claimed the welfare agency was attempting to water down conditions in three key areas — performance management, rostering, and call monitoring — that are traditionally areas of friction between staff and management, especially around call centre operations.

“While the APSC, and other agencies, are generally taking a collaborative and positive approach to bargaining, Services Australia management seem to be stuck in the past with their agenda of cuts,” said CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly.

“No other Agency has proposed cuts in this round of bargaining. The approach taken by Services Australia in agency-specific negotiations stands in stark contrast with the multitude of other positive and constructive conversations happening across APS Agencies and Departments.”

Boiler room blues

Services Australia staff are essentially front-running the CPSU’s campaign for the wider Australian Public Service, with the agency maintaining comparatively high rates of industrial membership making it the optimal place to wield clout in negotiations.

But there is also a solid history of management using the welfare agency as a testing ground for various performance, productivity and automation experiments that do not always go to plan.

Donnelly has clearly had a gutful, warning that “attacking employees’ working conditions and rights is not only out of step with every other conversation happening across the APS, but it is out of step with the goals and commitments made by the Albanese Labor Government.”

Services Australia’s call centres are an established flashpoint, with staff previously calling out the bizarre practice of timed toilet breaks that were supposed to be a productivity push. Previous bargaining rounds have also included increases to the minutes worked per day being construed as a productivity (rather than a labour cost saving).

Lunch starts at 11.30am

The latest sticking points for the union include changes to scope for the triggers and criteria to performance manage staff including, the CPSU says, cutting the time of “Back on Track” management periods from 10 weeks to four weeks.

The CPSU also claims Services Australia’s changes include “cutting rights to nominate start and finish times, lunch breaks and planned days off” and a move to “increase the span of staff members’ lunch break period from 11.30 to 2.30 and cutting the right to reasonable spacing of breaks.”

“Services Australia has so far tabled proposals to cut existing employee rights on performance management, rostering, and call monitoring, the CPSU said. “No other agency has proposed cuts to employees’ entitlements in this round of bargaining.”

Services Australia says staff want performance management

However, Services Australia argues it is committed to bargaining in good faith, making the process fair and simple and is adopting a “collaborative, problem-solving approach to the matters raised through bargaining.”

Services Australia spokesperson Hank Jongen told The Mandarin the agency has “prepared for this action, which is at the end of the day.”

“The recent auxiliary code ban had no impact on our services or customer payments, and we don’t expect this will either,” Jongen said.

Jongen said Service Australia had tabled only “minimal proposed changes to the agreement” and that it had “not proposed removing any benefits or staff entitlements.”

On the issue of break times, there were only “proposed minor changes to staff rostering such as to extend the period in which staff take lunch by 30 minutes” which Jongen said was “to help manage workloads and support staff and customers.”

The issue of performance management does seem to be a sticker.

“We’ve proposed changes to performance management based on what staff and managers have told us they want. The time allowed to formally manage underperformance would bring us in line with agreements in other agencies,” Jongen said.

End of the line

The CPSU is not for moving. “Our members in Services Australia have already been through so much and are calling on Services Australia to abandon this current approach,” Donnelly said.

This bargaining round could be a bit of a heroic last stand for some of Services Australia’s executives, with government services minister Bill Shorten using recent speeches to emphasise his discomfort with the trend that “the intellectualism of policy development has been elevated to a position of superiority over the practicality of implementation.”

“In the public service, I feel the policy people have had an aura of superiority over those with the mechanics of implementation. That thinking can lead to disaster.” Shorten told the Technology in Government conference in Canberra last week.

Culture shift

Part of that issue is that for more than a decade, Services Australia, Centrelink and the former Department of Human Services used protracted call centre waiting times as a way to frog-mark customers onto clunky and unreliable digital platforms that people then avoided, with early apps getting a severe roasting from users.

However, the lack of functionality then forced people back to underfunded call centres creating a vortex effect where people calling a call centre often just got a busy signal without even hitting the phone menu.

During the Royal Commission into Robodebt Scheme evidence was presented that showed phone numbers were removed from correspondence sent to alleged debtors to try and stop them from phoning into call centres.

The question of whether there is still a residual pugilistic attitude among some of Services Australia’s senior management is still clearly alive at the very least in the CPSU that isn’t being shy about reminding agency chiefs who is in government and making policy.

“Services Australia risk missing a valuable opportunity to rebuild and restore workplaces after years of attacks on pay and conditions,” Donnelly said.

This dispute clearly has a way to go.

READ MORE:

New APS pay offer coming in two weeks: APSC pleads for time