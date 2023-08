Secretary’s parting views on FOI, government transparency and accountability

A final word from Andrew Metcalfe, the man who processed the first Freedom of Information (FOI) application received by the Department of Immigration in 1982.

Earlier this month, the former head of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) used his valedictory speech to warn that time-bound confidentiality provisions of government information have their place.

The rules, which keep certain documents out of the public view for a specified period, play an important role in building a trusting dynamic between ministers and their APS advisors.