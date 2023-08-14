Why the ATO’s $4.6bn epic ‘Tik-Tok’ GST fraud hit is the real price tag of robodebt

The cost of the chasm of public sector distrust between key public-facing agencies wrought by the feral and illegal robodebt scheme is once again on full public display after the Australian Taxation Office confirmed so-called “Tik-Tok” GST refund fraud hits made on it have piled up to $4.6 billion. Influencers take a bow.

Revealed by the Australian Financial Review’s most respected investigative journalist, Neil Chenoweth, it is, in the words of Tax’s acting deputy commissioner John Ford in May 2023, “the biggest tax revenue fraud against the community in the history of the ATO.”

To be clear, actual declared losses (or money paid out so far) appears to be in the vicinity of $1.9 billion, against which Tax can raise a liability to instigate repayment, or, alternatively, mount a prosecution at a much greater cost.

The figure of $4.6 billion is what was claimed from the ATO as opposed to what was paid out. On Monday, the ATO issued a brittle “correcting the record” statement on Operation Protego, the crackdown on GST fraud launched to staunch the rate of tax rorts largely originated through myGov.

(We’ll get to how myGov fits in at the end, because, well, it’s complicated.)

Pass the cellophane

As far as institutional fig leaves go, the supposed correction was a very large piece of faux ficus foliage made of lightly-tinted cellophane that the ATO trotted out to separate the $1.9 billion in GST fraud lost from the $2.7 billion in GST fraud it stopped.

The argument almost works until you ask whether a prosecutor would mount a case on what the crook got away with versus what the state can prove they tried to steal. The latter is $4.6 billion.

We feel their pain because, either way, those numbers give you an effective cash-out rate of around 41%, which is simply huge. Small wonder more than 53,000 people — many of them on income support — have chanced their arm on the scam.

Here’s the thing though… put aside the anecdotal and street-level evidence in Sydney’s western and southwestern suburbs and the demographic nature of this scam is this: you’d likely have to have no assets behind you that could be seized to actually make it work in any realistic way.

That’s because the ATO can, and routinely does, seize, prosecute and liquidate the assets of fraudsters who are generally making enough money to try to hide it, rather than embark on a Kamikaze refund scam that may work for two tricks but rarely a third.

Again, to make this sham worthwhile, you literally need to have no income or assets worth seizing, which raises pretty obvious questions as to how GST expenditure worth tenfold of what was claimed was paid for. Especially if you are on the dole, a pension or the NDIS.

It’s a brutally simple scam too: apply for an ABN via myGov, lodge a bogus, inflated Business Activity Statement under the new entity and claim and cream the 10% GST refund in a fortnight.

The cherry on the cake is you have to do it in your own, actual, verified name. And Tax will come for you in time.

myScam.gov.au

This is where robodebt, Centrelink and myGov all come into play because, as robodebt and its subsequent royal commission proved, a screw-up at scale can quickly cost billions.

The cost of the erosion of public trust in the government is harder to measure, but it will be up there.

What defines the almost certain public malfeasance, if not potentially criminal abusiveness of robodebt, was the fact that fictitious debts were generated by the government and then foisted onto welfare recipients as a receivable. These people were then hounded relentlessly, some even taking their lives.

Now the tables have turned. Robodebt happened, roughly, between 2015-16 and 2020. The $4.6 billion in GST scamming started around 2020.

Call it the ‘Tik-Tok GST scam’ or call it ‘Operation Protego’; what the ATO is witnessing is literally the polar reverse of robodebt at a weaponised, swarm scale.

Under robodebt, the government stole from the poorest, most vulnerable people at scale; now the poorest people have started stealing from the government at scale because they have figured out where the system can’t connect the dots.

Again, remember, a scam is only as good as the payout and the odds, so it has to work to gain pace and scale (unless you are the Department of Human Services and just keep trying to fake it until you make it, Ponzi-style).

The point is, the erosion of trust in government augments corruption and crime, especially when the government is perceived as having its fingers in the till.

When there is a lack of trust between the revenue-collection arm of the government and the revenue-distribution side, things will go wrong.

Robodebt, through dozens of hours of evidence, repeatedly proved this, after one Tax Office official after another winced under affirmation of its infeasibility.

Sadly, myGov, once it actually became useable, became the convenient entry point and catalyst for small tax fraud at scale.

What wasn’t there was trust between agencies to catch and nip the problem in the bud; rather, trust between agencies had been eroded. That’s now coming home to roost as Tax, Treasury and Services Australia desperately try to bridge the trust gap gouged out by the former government.

Nothing left to lose

The speech made by ATO acting deputy commissioner John Ford in May 2023 lays bare the modus operandi of the current wave of GST-refund scams, namely the confluence of digital enablement and lack of deterrence and situational awareness by authorities.

Ford’s speech was made at the Financial Crime Summit and is both public and published, even if the forum tends to eschew the media limelight.

“There is increasing concern that the benefits of increased digitalisation are also offering opportunities to fraudsters to attack the same services at scale. In effect, the question many of us face is ‘have we got the balance between client service and system integrity right’,” Ford told fellow fraud busters.

“I hope you agree though that these two poles cannot and should not be mutually exclusive; they are both important. In fact, they are both very much grounded in how organisations like the ATO access and use data and partners with others in its use.”

Flip your wig

Flip that and ask what damage robodebt did to the intergovernmental relationships needed to nip such issues in the bud, including data sharing.

Importantly, Ford shot down potential arguments that digital identity is potentially at risk through such sharing. Ford argued that the modality has now shifted.

“The partnering with others to use data is an important point for us to consider in regard to how we respond to fraud. This is because partnering means that to support a seamless client experience, we must, at times, connect our systems with trusted access rights,” Ford said.

“Whilst identity crime is an important risk that the ATO is paying great attention to, what we are also seeing are fraud attacks which have the hallmarks of identity crime but are in fact not.”

The downward spiral

And it’s all downhill from there.

“Rather, these are what we refer to as first-person fraud or frauds being committed by the actual person who owns the digital identity used in the attack,” Ford said.

“These first-person fraud attacks on the revenue system are proving to be significant, prolonged and are agile at scale. Operation Protego has now become the biggest tax revenue fraud against the community in the history of the ATO .”

Ford said the ATO had taken compliance action “on around 53,000 clients, stopping around $2.5 billion in fraudulent GST refunds from being paid to individuals seeking to exploit the tax system.”

And $1.9 billion has leached out.

At between $20,000 and $100,000, the recovery of the individual GST rorts is essentially uneconomical to pursue by way of criminal or even civil prosecution.

This shows that when the government throws basic civil values in its safety net away, the people caught in the safety net respond in kind.

If the government can just make up debts for welfare recipients, welfare recipients can just make up debts for the government.

So, here we are.

