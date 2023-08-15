Government urged to establish STEM diversity office

The federal government should establish an ongoing diversity in STEM central office, says to a review’s draft recommendations.

According to the Diversity in STEM review released during National Science Week, the office should coordinate government diversity policies and programs, build on existing initiatives and offer advice to other organisations.

“As a funder, employer and regulator, the Australian government is uniquely positioned to lead and coordinate diversity in STEM initiatives,” the review states.

“Government can lead on areas that need development and targeted or localised action while reducing duplication and disconnection, including through funding mechanisms.

“There is also an opportunity to expand or shift the focus of existing Australian government-funded programs, particularly the current Women in STEM programs.

“These programs can support a greater breadth of diversity in STEM across education and career pathways, providing individual support and progressing systemic change.”

The review also recommended an independent council be established to maintain accountability, oversight and momentum of diversity in STEM initiatives, with lived experience and intersectional cohorts represented.

Other draft recommendations in the review include aligning government grant funding with best practices for inclusion and diversity and creating a national strategic approach to the issue.

The review was announced at the end of last year and chaired by Cicada Innovations CEO Sally-Ann Williams.

Speaking on the findings, Williams said programs alone were not enough to address diversity in STEM.

“We must have a collaborative approach where government, industry and community work together to drive both systemic and structural change alongside programs that support and reinforce that change,” Williams said.

Science minister Ed Husic added there was a “huge amount of work” to be done to improve diversity in STEM.

“There is great capacity for economic growth in the STEM sector, and the panel’s report will feature potential opportunities for reform to help ensure a diverse and inclusive range of people enter STEM careers,” Husic said.

The full list of draft recommendations is available on the Department of Industry, Science and Resources website.

Public feedback is open on the draft recommendations, with a deadline of September 8. The final report is due to the government by October.