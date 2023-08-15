Corporate responsibility on the line: More than half of fossil fuel producers lagging on Paris goals

Australian researchers are part of an international team that has developed a tool to track the status of company compliance with the Paris Agreement targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Drawing on publicly available data, the assessment methodology tool trawled through the outputs of fossil fuel producers since 2014.

The method identified that of the world’s top 142 oil, gas and coal companies, more than 60% are not operating in line with Paris Agreement-compliant outputs.

According to sustainable finance expert Dr Saphira Rekker, the team also demonstrated companies were on track to exceed compliant production of coal by 68% by 2050.

The senior lecturer with the University of Queensland’s (UQ), school of business added that production of oil in this timeframe was set to be exceeded by 42%, and 53% for gas.

“Phrases like ‘Paris aligned’ and ‘Paris compliant’ are being thrown around everywhere right now,” Dr Rekker said.

“But if we don’t have a robust and reliable way of assessing progress, those phrases don’t actually mean anything.”

Only two of the five Australian companies considered by researchers were within the Paris production targets for fossil fuel production.

The study by a research team from UQ, Oxford University, Princeton University and the Climate Accountability Institute was published in Nature Climate Change this week. The approach expanded on an original compliance measurement that examined utility and cement companies using a science-based test.

A website informed by the study data is now being held up as a useful resource for policymakers, shareholders and the general public to understand private sector performance against the Paris targets.

Oxford University’s Dr Matthew Ives from the Martin Institute Institute for New Economic Thinking said this fossil fuel method would make it harder for companies to disguise their efforts with greenwashing.

“With our approach, anyone and everyone can evaluate fossil fuel companies for their Paris compliance — it’s much more straightforward,” Ives said.

The economist and complex systems modeller added other attempts to measure company outputs against the Paris progress, such as carbon intensity, tended to use data that was difficult to source and often misleading.

“Other approaches have enabled companies to choose their own starting point for tracking progress, allowing them to erase unflattering historical emissions,” he said.

Rekker noted the approaches toward Paris compliance were manifold, and the research aimed to go beyond taking a position on ‘right and wrong’ ways. She said she hoped the findings caused business decision-makers to consider the damaged reputation their companies faced.

“Our goal is to help everyone understand the climate targets the companies have set, whether they align with the Paris Agreement, and the underlying assumptions that go with those targets, such as needing technologies like carbon capture and storage,” Rekker said.

“Our tool also gives … stakeholders a sense of the transition and reputational risks they might face if they overshoot their production budgets and don’t course correct.”

Paper co-author Dr Chris Greig from Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment called for the private sector to take steps beyond declaring a commitment to change. The Paris Agreement was not intended to permit companies to carry on with ‘business as usual’ he said.

“When you make a commitment, you should have a credible plan to deliver; however, it’s clear from our work that the paths several companies are taking fall very short of their pledges,” Greig said.

