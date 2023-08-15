Concern robodebt will make stewardship a ‘crisis mitigation’ tool

The concept of stewardship could be narrowed in the wake of robodebt, according to a senate committee submission.

UNSW’s Public Partnerships and Impact Hub (PPIH) has noted an “implied tension” in the Australian response to stewardship between politicians’ partisan interests and the public service’s duty to serve the public.

“This is borne out by an important risk that robodebt presents to the stewardship context,” PPIH wrote in its submission to the committee looking at amendments to the Public Service Act.

“Namely, in response to this significant public scandal, the pressure on APS leaders may be to treat stewardship primarily as a tool of risk and crisis mitigation.

“Should this occur and be prominent, it will result in the term being narrowed and confined to avoiding failure, rather than in positive terms, that is, contributing to greater public value.”

It has been over a month since the final report into the robodebt royal commission was published. The government has yet to respond to the report’s 57 recommendations.

Writing for The Mandarin, Verona Burgess argued the government should redraft the PS Act amendments in light of robodebt royal commissioner Catherine Holmes’ findings.

PPIH also argued in its submission that the definition of stewardship in the bill was not as ambitious as the APS reform agenda.

“Although this approach may be due to the complexity and challenges in translating this concept into practice, in doing so, it limits the notion of stewardship to politicians and senior APS leaders,” PPIH said.

PPIH made four recommendations to the bill, including “a clear operational definition of stewardship” and support for agency heads to “interpret, apply, monitor and report the value”.

Further, the organisation said systems and processes should underpin stewardship to avoid it becoming “aspirational only”.

“This would include a clear articulation of what stewardship looks like in different roles and in everyday work and the instalment of mechanisms to guide good stewardship such as, for example, decision-making and impact testing processes,” the submission stated.

A public hearing on the PS Act amendments is scheduled for next Monday.

ANZSOG CEO Adam Fennessy, former APS commissioner Andrew Podger and UNSW Canberra professor of public policy and leadership Brenton Prosser are scheduled to appear, as well as representatives from the CPSU, PM&C and APSC.