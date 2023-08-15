Australia’s first gender impact assessment guide for federal departments

The Office for Women has released a new resource for government entities to boost APS gender-responsive budgeting capability.

In a statement, Katy Gallagher said Labor had promised to improve the lives of Australian women and girls as an election commitment in 2022, and this resource would help go some way to fulfilling this aspiration.

“Embedding gender equality as a key policy consideration is one of the ways we are delivering on this,” senator Gallagher said.

“The guidance released today will help all public servants in this work, as they support the government to deliver on this important commitment.”

Published by PM&C as part of the 2023-24 MYEFO process, the guide aims to help APS policy experts include gender impact assessment in cabinet submission or new policy proposal (NPP).

Specifically, it helps public servants draft policy that aligns with the federal government’s gender equality advancement agenda.

The guide stipulates that all cabinet submissions and NPPs will now require a “comprehensive gender analysis” that must be “targeted and proportional”. It explains that this means all analysis highlighting how a policy proposal might impact people in different ways based on gender must be proportional to the potential impact, value and scope of the policy.

“In practice this requires either a preliminary gender analysis to surface gendered impacts, or a comprehensive gender analysis which builds on the preliminary analysis to identify policy responses and actions to address any impact,” the documentation reads.

“A comprehensive gender analysis is usually undertaken to complete a gender impact assessment.”

Gender impact assessments will offer a more detailed analysis of government proposals that have “a significant gendered impact” and provide decision-makers with the policy’s expected gendered impact. They can also include concrete actions to improve gender equality outcomes.

The minister for women, finance and the public service added the gender-responsive budgeting guide was the first of its kind.

“Labor’s re-introduction of gender-responsive budgeting, which was originally pioneered under the Hawke government, means that the impact policies may have on women will be a critical part of the government’s decision-making process,” Gallagher said.

‘Including Gender: An APS Guide to Gender Analysis and Gender Impact Assessment’ is now available to download from the PM&C website.

