Australia House goes green and gold for Matildas match

Australia’s diplomatic headquarters in London has lit up in green and gold for the Matildas, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final between Australia and England tonight.

Australian high commissioner to the UK Stephen Smith told The Mandarin there will be a live screening of the match at Australia House.

“There are many proud and excited Australians cheering the Matildas on from the UK, right here in the Lionesses’ den,” the former foreign affairs minister said.

“The Matildas have changed Australian sport forever through this World Cup. They are a fantastic group of young women and great role models. They are inspiring young girls and boys all over the world.

“This is a great moment for both Australia and England, which comes at a time when our important security, defence and trade relationship is modernising through AUKUS and the Australia-UK FTA.”

Australia House and London look great in a bit of Matilda’s Green and Gold tonight. All Australians in the Lionesses’ den are with the @TheMatildas, starting at 11am UK time tomorrow. An historic moment for Australian sport.#Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone. pic.twitter.com/53Tae5RWR5 — Australia House (@AusHouseLondon) August 15, 2023



The Matildas will play the English team, the Lionesses, on Wednesday at 8 pm AEST (11 am GMT). The winner of the match will go on to play Spain in the final on Sunday.

“The High Commission will await direction from Canberra as to Australia’s support in the final in the unlikely event of a Matildas loss,” Smith added.

The success of the Australian team has been mirrored in the TV viewing figures, with the last match between France delivering one of the biggest TV audiences in ten years.

In Australia, prime minister Anthony Albanese said national cabinet would not be discussing having a public holiday when they meet on Wednesday.

“We won’t actually be discussing it today, we’re discussing housing and other issues. It’s up to the states and territories what they do,” Albanese told Triple M Hobart.

NSW premier Chris Minns having already voiced his support for a public holiday.

“If the Matildas win the semi-final and then win the World Cup final, then yes, we will pursue a public holiday in NSW, not just to celebrate the victory but also to have a massive civic celebration,” Minns told Nine Radio.