Mandarin calls on Australia to flex science muscle for soft power and regional prosperity

Professor Andrew Campbell urged national decision-makers working in foreign affairs to make the most of Australia’s deep scientific expertise to help the developing IndoPacific region meet modern challenges.

The former CEO of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) said using all the tools of statecraft — including science research focused on people, partnerships, projects and places — could be used in a more joined-up way.

“If humanity is to survive this century and bequeath a viable planet for our grandkids, then the world needs to produce more in healthier food, shared more equitably, grown much more efficiently and sustainably, while using fewer resources — land, water, nutrients and fossil energy — and polluting and wasting far less,” Campbell said.