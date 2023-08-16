ABS publishes ‘statement of regret’ over LGBTIQ+ exclusion from census

Following a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has issued a “statement of regret” over excluding some LGBTIQ+ topics in the 2021 census.

The ABS said it regrets any distress experienced by the LGBTIQ+ community members through answering the census.

“The ABS is aware that for some respondents, the absence of questions on their gender identity, variations of sex characteristics or sexual orientation meant that they felt invisible and excluded when completing the census and in the census results produced.”

“The ABS is also aware that the framing of some 2021 Census questions and certain language used in those questions, and across the history of Australian censuses, was also seen or experienced by some as hurtful, confusing, demeaning and discriminatory.”

As a result, the ABS is establishing an LGBTIQ+ Expert Advisory Committee for the 2026 Census for advice on related questions.

An ABS spokesperson told The Mandarin the bureau had started establishing the committee, intending to invite prospective members this month.

“Members of the LGBTIQ+ Expert Advisory Committee will include people with relevant experience and skills in research, policy, program delivery, service provision and or advocacy on issues related to LGBTIQ+ people,” the spokesperson said.

“Members will be drawn from academia, non-government and government agencies, and also include individuals from the LGBTIQ+ community in order to provide a personal perspective based on lived experience.”

The bureau is also undertaking consultation for the 2026 census, with submissions from any organisation welcome.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Just.Equal Australia vice president Rodney Croome said counting LGBTIQ+ people will illustrate the disadvantage community members face.

“Counting us will impact government and NGO policy-making and program delivery across health, education, policing, welfare and other areas because it will show where there is unmet need,” Croome said.

“Counting us in the census will also have a positive cultural impact.

“To be seen and recognised for who we are will give us a greater sense of belonging and equality as Australians. With questions about us on every census form, it will be harder for other Australians to deny our existence and our needs.”

In its analysis of the 2021 census, the ABS noted people who provided a write-in response included those who identified as non-binary, trans, or intersex and some included their sexual orientation.

“The range of information provided indicates that the question was not consistently answered,” the ABS wrote.

In the recent statement, the ABS acknowledged the complaint raised by Equality Australia and April Long with the AHRC.

In response to the situation, AHRC president Rosalind Croucher said the result was a “great outcome”.

“Not only does it help ensure that every person in this country is rightfully seen and counted, but it also showcases how the commission’s conciliation process can provide affordable access to justice and affect meaningful, systemic change,” Croucher said.

Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh called on the government to reflect on the diversity of the Australian community for 2026.

“Some of us are couples but we are not just couples. Some of us are parents but we’re not all mothers and fathers. Not all of us have a straightforward relationship with the sex ascribed to us at birth,” Kassisieh said.

READ MORE:

Should the census ask about race? It’s not a simple question and may reinforce ‘racial’ thinking