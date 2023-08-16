California deal to wrestle with climate change challenge, new and emerging technology standards

The government of California, with the fifth largest economy in the world, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia to boost superpower ambitions for renewable energy and tackle climate risks.

The MOU offers a framework to cooperate on climate action and ecosystem protection, as well as “inclusive economic growth” with new clean jobs.

In a statement, foreign minister Penny Wong said the partnership with the state of California would accelerate shared goals to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“[This involves] promoting climate-related disaster resilience and supporting the development of clean energy technologies,” Wong said.

Community resilience in the face of heatwaves, storm surges, wildfires, droughts and flooding will be a particular focus of the partnership.

The concentration of clean energy technology and innovation activities in California make it an important global centre for new and emerging technologies, as well as setting standards.

“Australia is committed to working with international partners to address the climate crisis, which is the biggest threat faced by the Indo-Pacific,” Australia’s foreign minister added, noting the region was particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Representatives for both governments, featuring California governor Gavin Newsom and Australia’s ambassador to the US Dr Kevin Rudd, participated in a signing ceremony for the agreement to deliver climate action and support clean energy on Wednesday.

In May, Australia and the US also announced its bilateral alliance included a third pillar: climate and clean energy.

Minister for climate change and clean energy Chris Bowen said Australia’s clean energy goals required global collaboration. This deal would also help the country unlock its renewable energy superpower potential, he said.

“Our new MOU builds on significant climate investments from Australia and California and reflects our respective net zero and carbon neutrality targets,” Bowen said.

The MOU’s areas of cooperation include clean transportation, nature-based solutions, climate adaptation initiatives, developing clean energy supply chains and technologies, and supporting green finance, investment and climate-friendly business, the circular economy, and broader research and development.

