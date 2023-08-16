Defence’s Newcastle F-35A stealth re-spray shed expands to take Japan, Korea and Singapore models

‘Losing a bit of paint’ has long been military slang for making it home safely after copping some flak, but in the Upper Hunter, the humble spray paint and panel shop has been propelled to the forefront of national security.

Newcastle has now followed Nowra in becoming the latest regional town to score US manufacturer-certified facilities for making over and maintaining military aircraft, with a new $100 million spray shed to apply secretive stealth paint to Lockheed Martin F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, not just for Australia but for allies operating the aircraft in the region.

Announced by minister for defence industry Pat Conroy this week, the new regional hub at Newcastle Airport — which shares its heavy-duty runway with RAAF Base Williamtown — is a coup for the once steel and coal-dominated region, as it seeks to diversify its industry and employment base.

Aside from Australia, US allies the Republic of Korea and Japan have also been entrusted with F-35s, which differ from conventional fighters in that they can take off and land vertically when necessary. That’s aside from the stealth characteristics that make them far more difficult to detect by radar.

Defence isn’t personally name-dropping its potential new customer list, but given F-35s are such tightly held hardware, there are only three possible and obvious clients.

It’s also conveniently ambiguous as to whether Japan and Korea would offer Australia reciprocal stealth respray facilities, although it would make rather obvious sense to do so in terms of interoperability and force projection, especially as stealth paint is what keeps you off the radar.

The paint helps create the stealth effect by absorbing energy in the form of radio waves created by radar rather than reflecting it, making objects less noisy. This is achieved by deflecting radar waves into a maze of energy-absorbing material, where it gets diffused rather than being reflected — a bit like aiming a hose at a sponge.

While the technique is effective, the high speeds and extra heat created by stealth surfaces mean vehicles sporting the custom wrap spend a lot of time in the spray shop between jobs, because it’s these very specialised panel beaters and resprayers that keep the F-35A’s low profile.

The new Newcastle spray shop, or ‘Coating Facility’ in Defence parlance, is being delivered by BAE Systems and comes as the RAAF boosts its current fleet of 63 F-35A aircraft to 72.

“Establishing the facility will create up to 25 new local ongoing jobs, which will be integral to the larger team of around 360 local workers that already sustain the F-35As at Newcastle Airport, Defence said.

“The design for the coating facility is due to be finalised by the end of this year, with construction expected to start around mid-2024. It is expected to cost more than $100 million and involve more than 100 local jobs in the construction phase.”

Defence says F-35 sustainment and upgrades at Newcastle are expected to support up to 750 direct and indirect jobs across Australia over the next three decades with around 70 Australian companies already scoring “contracts contributing to the F-35 program.”

“Defence industry companies in the Hunter and across Australia are already making a significant contribution to the F-35 program and this will grow in the years ahead,” Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said.

“The Hunter community can be proud to be playing a vital role in sustaining this critical defence capability not only for Australia, but also for our region.”

The Shoalhaven Community is also seeing the spoils.

In July, Nowra opened its doors as a US factory-authorised reconditioner of the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk ‘Romeo’ helicopter, after aviation mechanics and engineers there completed the first accredited “deep maintenance activity” on American machines sent here for an overhaul.