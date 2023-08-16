It’s time the Liberal party, Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison apologised for robodebt

‘Sorry seems to be the hardest word.” So sang British singer Elton John in his 1976 hit of the same name. But unlike the Brits, the former Liberal government in Australia is having trouble apologising.

Last week, I moved a motion that the Australian parliament express its deep regret and apologise to the victims of the unlawful robodebt scheme and to the frontline Centrelink staff who were forced to carry it out.

The reason I moved the resolution and the Albanese government, and every independent member of parliament, supported it is that we believe that the nation and the parliament cannot move on without accepting a genuine account of what went wrong.

We wanted to commit to ensuring the cruel, unlawful chapter in the history of Australian public administration was never repeated.

The motion passed despite senior Liberal MPs opposing it and shifting blame. It was another moment to stand tall and apologise to the victims of the cruel scheme. Instead, they stood on their soapbox and cried innocent, with not one of them, in more than 3,000 words spoken, ever even daring to utter the term “robodebt” in case, I dare say, it stuck.

The Liberals’ silence follows former prime minister Scott Morrison publicly rejecting the key findings against him of the royal commission. He said he was the victim of a “campaign of political lynching”.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has also never said sorry.

I started this column off with a reference to Britain because between 1999 and 2015 the British Post Office faced a similar scandal to robodebt.

The British Post Office scandal, which saw more than 700 innocent people prosecuted, is the subject of a current government inquiry.

Called the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry, it is examining what has been called “the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history”.

The origins of the scandal were in 1999 when an IT program was introduced into the British Post Office system, then part of Royal Mail, and started miscalculating shortfalls in company accounts.

By 2015 there were more than 900 successful prosecutions using only IT evidence. No criminal intent was ever used as proof.

The post office agents, many of whom ran small post office branches in small communities around England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, were hunted down and charged.

It caused divorces, deaths, false imprisonment and extortion. People were sent to jail, some lost homes, many lost their livelihoods. All were found innocent.

Like the victims of robodebt and the Centrelink frontline staff, the problem was raised over and over again.

Two of the victims who were falsely imprisoned were Seema Misra and Noel Thomas.

Ms Misra ran a post office branch in Surrey, in south-east England, and was found guilty of stealing $150,000.

Her prison sentence came on her son’s 10th birthday in 2010.

She was sentenced to 15 months in prison and said the only reason she did not take her life while in jail was because she found out she was pregnant with a long-awaited second child. She served four months in prison.

Ms Misra was one of 557 claimants who won more than $110 million in compensation after a landmark civil litigation case in 2019.

In 2021, her conviction was overturned. The British government announced interim compensation of £100,000 to all wrongfully convicted sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses.

Noel Thomas, now 76, was jailed for nine months in 2006 for false accounting. He had his conviction quashed in 2021.

Mr Thomas has worked for Royal Mail for 42 years and spent his 60th birthday in prison.

While the robodebt scheme did not, thankfully, see anyone imprisoned, it resembles the post office scandal in that it imposed other kinds of life sentences for many. But unlike the Liberals, the UK Post Office has apologised for its failures and the impact the scandal had on individual lives.

One robodebt victim was a lady who chose to be anonymous. She was a refugee and not literate in English. When she got the debt notices, she hid her own children, afraid that the authorities would come for them.

Jennifer Miller gave a profoundly moving account of her son Rhys’ experience of the scheme before he took his life in 2017. Ms Miller said she went to her son’s apartment in Melbourne and found debt letters hanging on the fridge along with a drawing of a person shooting a gun in their mouth, with dollar signs coming out of the back of their head. His debts were later reduced to zero.

The British inquiry continues, but the robodebt royal commission handed down its findings last month.

Robodebt royal commissioner Catherine Holmes said: “It’s remarkable how little interest there seems to have been in ensuring the scheme’s legality, how rushed its implementation was, how little thought was given to how it would affect the welfare recipients by ministers and public servants on a quest for savings.”

The narcissism of robodebt needs to be replaced by the ethos of servant leadership in government. Ceasing the scheme after four-and-a-half years is not enough. The royal commission is not enough. What Australians want to hear from the political class, the people privileged to represent them, is a promise that it was wrong and will never happen again.

History will show that the Liberals have done nothing to repair the stain on their legacy this shameful chapter cements.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

This opinion piece was first published in The West Australian on Wednesday 16 August 2023.