Are regulators watchdogs or guide dogs?

The recent parliamentary report on procurement by the parliamentary joint committee on public accounts and audit (JCPAA) was very critical of how the Department of Finance manages the commonwealth procurement framework.

Drawing on recent auditor-general performance audits of selected agencies, the committee documents the rampant abuse of the framework and its rules and the lack of interest taken by finance in its enforcement.

Indeed, finance has absolved itself from any regulatory role in auditing agencies for compliance with the rules, preferring to concentrate on helping agencies get their processes right in the first place.