Can a culture free of fear thrive in the APS? Jim Betts thinks so

One of Canberra’s newest recruits to the exclusive secretaries’ club opens up to The Mandarin about life at the top of the public service food chain and his commitment to clear away the cultural hierarchy getting in everyone’s way.

Despite being top brass at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA), secretary Jim Betts has a keen sense that the impact of his role is about much more than “some omniscient policy adviser to ministers”. And he directly reports to a few of them.

“I’ve got deputy secretaries and FASes and countless other people across the department who are experts in terms of subject matter — my job as secretary is not all of their job descriptions stapled together,” Betts said.

“My job is to try to instil a culture which is free from fear, where people feel valued and respected and inspired, and where they have permission to be creative, and permission to be bold and daring and try new things.”

Having previously held senior roles in the NSW and Victorian public services, Betts’ mission for his public service organisation is crystal clear and they align pointedly with the major reform ambitions APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has promised the new federal government in this post-robodebt royal commission climate.

After a year leading a department that spans two large buildings in Canberra city, and gruelling hours overseeing portfolios responsible for mega taxpayer dollars, Betts still relishes the intellectual challenge that public service leadership offers him.

“[What I love about it is] here is something which has been enormously contested and subject to a culture war. What does the evidence actually tell us?

“Often people who adopt very strongly held positions on things are so emotionally animated by it they haven’t scrutinised the evidence carefully.

“Sometimes, by challenging the assumptions that they make in a respectful, evidence-based way, you can find that there’s more common ground than people might think when they’re so quick to take adversarial positions.

“There is something about the role of the public servant as mediator, as sort of creative policy generator, that is quite intellectually exciting,” he said.

A self-described “cultural change agent”, Betts stressed he was not an isolated power broker. Neither was he a “sort of egg-head policy wonk”.

Rather, the secretary said the impact of his management of DITRDCA was leadership. Perhaps not the old-fashioned kind of leadership that saw bosses wandering around in ties (Betts is known for his low-key choice of a t-shirt and jeans) but a style that champions inclusion.

“I have a portfolio of people who have been utterly inspirational to me in my career. And I’ve learned heaps from observing them,” Betts said.

“From the really good things that they’ve done — sometimes when I was an incredibly junior member of staff, and what they did was a small gesture to tell me I’d done a good job or let me know I was included in a conversation and it made me feel 10 feet tall.

“It impressed on me the incredible gift that you have as a senior person to make a difference in terms of other people’s lives,” he said.

The experience of bad leaders during Betts’ career has been just as instructive and Betts said the eye-opening examples of bullying, indifference and self-serving people in power motivated him to do things differently.

“I just want to be the opposite of those people. The worst experiences I’ve had in my career have been the ones that I’ve learned most from,” Betts said.

The DITRDCA boss said the new government agenda of the past 18 months had articulated an exciting political appetite to reinvigorate the APS for the better. And a step change where the public service was now being treated with respect was a great climate to bring about meaningful cultural transformation.

“With that respect, comes an onus on us to step up and offer creative new thinking to support the government or any future government, as it plans for the long term,” Betts said.

“I think that’s where stewardship principally exists — in the public service being a publicly funded asset, which is there to promote the public interest through its creativity, as much as through its integrity.”

Betts added that fostering a culture for creativity in the APS to thrive was easier said than done. With the will to build this capability and the political green light flashing, now was the time to show some courage and strive for more creative license.

“Creativity requires the cultural preconditions to be in place, including freeing people of fear so that they can experiment knowing that not everything’s going to succeed.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time where the public service was crying out more for seizing an opportunity that has been created for it to take a big leap, a great leap forward in terms of culture,” he said.