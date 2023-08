David Mackie’s plans to rejuvenate Queensland’s public sector

How do you go about “rejuvenating” Queensland’s 246,000-strong public service — Australia’s third-largest and the most geographically diverse?

That’s the challenge the Palaszczuk government has set David Mackie, appointed in May this year as Queensland’s public sector commissioner.

It’s given Mackie an extra $18.6 million to help deliver the recommendations of Professor Peter Coaldrake’s now-year-old review of culture and accountability in the Queensland public sector.