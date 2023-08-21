Tuesday Ethics Club: The case of the meddling uncle

Every Tuesday, an expert from The Ethics Centre offers advice on ethical issues impacting public servants. This week’s question:

“My loved ones know I work in Immigration, which sometimes makes it awkward at family functions. My Dad once told his brother that I could help accelerate his friend’s application for a permanent visa, and now my uncle keeps hassling me about it. What should I say?”

Today’s answer comes from Dr Simon Longstaff, executive director of The Ethics Centre:

There are two aspects to be considered here. First is the potential awkwardness that arises when working for an organisation that attracts a measure of controversy. Second, there is the question of how best to deal with expectations that one’s position might be ‘leveraged’ to assist a friend or relative.

As it happens, the second issue is easier to address as it invites us to go back to first principles. The Australian Public Service (APS) exists for the sole purpose of serving the public interest. In realising this purpose, members of the APS must bring to bear a disinterested ‘impartial gaze’, which recognises every citizen according to public criteria that are applied without either fear nor favour.

This, however, might run counter to the expectation of some. For example, there are many people whose lives have been sustained by close family and community ties that accord a special preference to those who belong. In many cases, there is an expectation that preferential treatment be reciprocated. Thus, one’s uncle might think it entirely reasonable to expect a niece or nephew to make special efforts on behalf of a relative. In the case we are considering, this will explain the constant ‘hassling’ to ensure the issuing of a permanent visa.

The problem here is that the uncle fails to discern the boundary between the private and public spheres of one’s life. While some philosophers question the ethics of ever preferring the interests of some people over others, most people routinely accept that we may care for those whom we love or know with a focus and intensity not accorded to strangers.

As noted above, this is not accepted by all. Yet, what applies in one’s private life has no place in the life of the public servant. Rather, the public servant must explain to the uncle that while they will do all they can to support family members when acting in a private capacity, they are duty-bound not to exercise discretion in favour of family when acting in their professional role.

Further, it should be explained that this ethical commitment is founded on the belief that a commitment to acting in the public interest is ultimately for the good of all.

The uncle might reply that this is ‘all good in theory’ — but does nothing to help the individual family member whose interests are at stake. And that point should be acknowledged (rather than denied) — along with an appeal to the uncle to understand the necessity of acting in accordance with one’s duty — even where the consequences of doing so are not as he (or even you) might hope.

As to the first issue — that of the risk of embarrassment caused by working for a potentially controversial department … well, one’s response depends on two factors.

First, how do you rate the value of the work your department does as a whole? If on balance, you think it makes a positive contribution to the public interest, then that should be asserted. But, second, it does not follow from this that you must deny the claim that some aspects of the department’s work could be better (if that is what you believe).

It is unfortunate that some people believe that individuals or organisations are either all good or, if not, all bad. Instead, we should acknowledge that all are a mixture of good, not so good and even bad. And the same is true of our institutions. Given this, we should be willing to acknowledge the full spectrum of attributes belonging to our workplace. So, if someone makes a well-founded criticism, it should be accepted.

But matters should not be left there. They might be asked if they are aware of other aspects of the department’s work — all the good that is done — and would they be prepared to acknowledge the truth of this … just as you have acknowledged (or even offered) the criticism.

Modelling the behaviours of truth, fairness and courage may change minds about your department — not necessarily because of what it does but because of the qualities you display as its representative.

If you have an ethical question for one of The Ethics Centre’s team of experts, send it to media@themandarin.com.au.

The Ethics Centre is an independent not-for-profit that advocates for a more ethical society. If you’re struggling to find the path forward on an ethical conflict at work or at home, there is a service that can help. Ethi-call, run by The Ethics Centre, is a free helpline dedicated to guiding people through life’s hardest choices.